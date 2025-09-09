John Lin, CFO of Uxin Limited, to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025

BEIJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:UXIN), John Lin, CFO will present at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, offering investors an inside look at the company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

About Uxin Limited,

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline superstores with inventory capacities ranging from 2,000 to 8,000 vehicles. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of China's used car industry.

Event Details

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 9:00 AM ET

Location: Webcast Link

Conference Overview and Structure



The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.

