A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Sesame Street Lands on Kidoodle.TV With Over 20 Hours of Iconic, Snackable Content

The family favorite brand (and most famous street) drops on the Safe Streaming service in September.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Kidoodle.TV®, the Safe Streaming service owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), is thrilled to announce the arrival of Sesame Street , the beloved children's brand. Beginning September 11, 2025, families in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK can enjoy more than 20 hours of classic and contemporary Sesame Street content (songs, animations, and more short-form segments) perfectly curated into bite-sized "snacks" for today's digital-first generation.

At a time when kids' media faces growing scrutiny over safety, ads, and harmful content, Kidoodle.TV is proud to offer content that puts children's wellbeing first.

This launch marks a significant expansion of Kidoodle.TV's educational offering, adding more curriculum-aligned programming designed to support early learning in the home and beyond. It further strengthens APMC's Teachers' Corner initiative by offering educators and caregivers new high-quality resources to engage young learners through characters families have cherished for over five decades. With weekly content drops throughout the remainder of 2025, families can expect a steady stream of songs, stories, and signature silliness from Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and friends.

"Sesame Street has always engaged and entertained young children and families," said Brenda Bisner, CCO at Kidoodle.TV. "We're honored to bring this iconic brand to our platform in a way that meets families where they are, on the go, on demand, and always safe."

According to a recent survey 80% of parents worry about their children's screen time but with Kidoodle.TV parents can make it purposeful screen time.

Bisner goes on to say "Sesame Street is not only one of the most important and enduring brands in children's media, it's a cultural treasure. Its mission to educate with heart and humor aligns deeply with our values at APMC and Kidoodle.TV. We are proud to add this heritage IP to our platform where families can feel confident their children are engaging with enriching, purpose-driven content."

The Sesame Street roll-out on Kidoodle.TV begins with a robust lineup of fan-favorite videos, classic shorts, and new learning segments, with additional drops to follow throughout the year.

For more information on Kidoodle.TV, visit www.kidoodle.tv .

ABOUT APMC and Kidoodle.TV

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc

X: https://x.com/aparentmediaco

Media Contact:

Contact | media@aparentmedia.com

SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/sesame-street-lands-on-kidoodle.tv-with-over-20-hours-of-iconic-sn-1070268