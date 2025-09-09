Diner en Blanc: Dallas' Most Elegant Night Out Blooms Again October 24, 2025

Diner en Blanc returns to a brand-new secret location for 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / The wait is over. On Friday, October 24, 2025, Dallas will once again be swept into an evening of mystery, glamour, and unforgettable celebration as Diner en Blanc returns to a brand-new secret location.

More than just a dinner, is Dallas' most enchanting social event of the year - a pop-up soirée where thousands dressed head-to-toe in chic white attire gather under the stars for a night of champagne toasts, gourmet dining, and dazzling spectacle.

From the moment guests arrive at their departure points, anticipation builds. Then, as the secret venue is revealed, the city transforms into a scene of pure magic - a sea of white unfolding into an Instagram-worthy masterpiece of elegance, style, and community.

A Theme in Full Bloom

This year's international theme, Blooming Elegance, invites guests to step into a floral fantasy where beauty and creativity take center stage. From couture-inspired attire to whimsical tablescapes, every detail celebrates the romance of French dining and the joy of gathering with friends both old and new.

"Dallas has always embraced Diner en Blanc with passion and flair," said Sandy Safi, President of Diner en Blanc International. "We're thrilled to return with our talented organizing committee and can't wait to watch the city bloom with creativity, elegance, and unforgettable memories."

The organizing committee include Katherine Stimson, Candice Freeman, Shayne Carter, Kyra McKoy, Judy Solomon, Rosalind Bryant, and Tanara Martin, who together promise to make this year's soirée more spectacular than ever.

How It Works

The secret is part of the thrill as is the head-to-toe white dress code. Guests gather at meeting points across the city and are escorted by volunteers to the venue, where they set up their own chic white tablescapes. Each guest brings:

• A table, two white chairs, a white tablecloth, and two white napkins (or can purchase a ticket package with table and chairs included).

• A gourmet picnic (with proper stemware and white dinnerware) or the option to pre-order a curated basket online.

In keeping with tradition, only wine and champagne are permitted and can be pre-purchased in advance through the official e-store.

As always, Diner en Blanc emphasizes sustainability and community spirit: guests leave no trace behind, ensuring the venue remains as pristine as when they arrived.

How to Join the Party

Eager Dallasites can secure a coveted seat at the table. Sign up for the Fan List / Phase 3 at dallas.dinerenblanc.com. Simply click "Attend Dîner en Blanc" to create an account and ensure you receive your invitation.

Thanks to our Partner

Dîner en Blanc - Dallas grateful acknowledges Chambord, for their support as the official national partner of the 2025 event.

It's more than dinner - it's a tradition, a spectacle, and a once-in-a-lifetime memory. Dallas, get ready to bloom.

About the Hosts of Diner en Blanc - Dallas

Sandy Safi isn't just the President of Diner en Blanc International, she's been the driving force behind the company for over 14 years, orchestrating unforgettable experiences in cities across the globe. Alongside her, a talented team ensures every detail is flawlessly executed: Katherine Stimson oversees production, Candice Freeman managing event logistics, Shayne Carter handles communications, Kyra McKoy leads transportation, Judy Solomon curates catering, Rosalind Bryant leads software and registration, and Tanara Martin coordinates volunteers. Together, they create a seamless, magical evening that guests will remember long after the night ends.

About Diner en Blanc

Diner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It's a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and large serving of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed all in white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets-all the trimmings-to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city's most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Over the course of the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life, as they appreciate the night's magical experience.

To this day, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivants around the world. Diner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, every event in every city is hosted by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the original Parisian concept and wanted to bring it home and dress it up with local flair. For more info, photos, and videos of Diner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.

About Chambord

Chambord is a premium black raspberry liqueur produced in La Sistière in the Loire Valley of France since 1982. It is infused with 100% natural ingredients, which include black raspberries-the sweeter cousin of the red raspberry-blended with the complex flavors of black currant, Madagascan vanilla, Moroccan citrus peel, honey and XO Cognac. With Chambord's commitment to quality, this velvety liquor has been a must-have amongst bartenders and cocktail lovers worldwide. www.chambordliqueur.com

###

To keep up to date on event announcements, visit dallas.dinerenblanc.com or our Facebook Page at DinerEnBlanc.Dallas or Instagram at dinerenblancdallas

dinerenblanc debdallas2025 dinerenblancdallas

For media requests, interviews or images, contact: Katie Mudd (214) 676-4254

Vokol Group PR - katie@thevokolgroup.com

or media@dallas.dinerenblanc.com

SOURCE: Diner en Blanc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/diner-en-blanc-dallas-most-elegant-night-out-blooms-again-october-1070854