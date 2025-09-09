DuJour Media: Paperback Release of Megan Gorman's National Bestseller All the Presidents' Money

Available Now

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / The highly anticipated paperback edition of Megan Gorman's national bestseller All the Presidents' Money: How the Men Who Governed America Governed Their Money (Regalo Press) hits shelves today.

Praised by The Wall Street Journal for how it "distills the presidents' stories into guidelines for the rest of us," the book is both a captivating history and a smart guide to how money shapes lives - even in the Oval Office. Air Mail called it "a charming history of American presidents' financial affairs," cementing its place as one of the most entertaining and enlightening presidential reads in recent years.

In this fascinating, non-political exploration of presidential history, Gorman takes readers behind the scenes of America's highest office to reveal how its leaders earned, spent, saved - and sometimes squandered - their fortunes.

"This isn't just a history book," Gorman explains. "It's a non-political look at the personal finances of our presidents and how some of them built wealth and some of them didn't. Money is hard - it's hard to build wealth - and what this book shows is that even the most powerful men in the country have struggled with it too."

Drawing on her career as a tax attorney and founder of Chequers Financial Management, Gorman brings a wealth advisor's perspective to presidential history. Her research took her deep into the National Archives and presidential libraries, reviewing original documents from George Washington's Revolutionary War balance sheets to Franklin Roosevelt's life insurance applications. "Money humanizes these figures we usually see as carved in marble," she says. "It makes them relatable."

All the Presidents' Money is as insightful as it is entertaining, peppered with surprising anecdotes - including John F. Kennedy instructing White House butlers not to open new champagne until the old bottles were finished - reminding readers that even presidents worried about party budgets.

Beyond the anecdotes, Gorman's work invites a bigger reflection on money, legacy, and values. "One of my clients, a retired CFO, told me, 'If you take out the parts about the presidents, you have your firm's entire philosophy on wealth.' That really resonated with me," she shares. "What I hope readers take away is that no matter how successful you are, we all face money challenges - and it's okay to struggle as long as you learn, pivot, and keep going."

The paperback edition arrives at a moment when conversations around wealth and the American Dream feel especially relevant. "The dream is still there," Gorman reminds us. "But sometimes harder to access. That's why financial literacy and thoughtful conversations about money matter more than ever."

Megan Gorman is the founder of Chequers Financial Management, a Forbes Top 100 wealth management firm. A former tax attorney who began her career at Goldman Sachs, she specializes in working with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. Gorman is a frequent contributor to major media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal and Forbes, and is a sought-after speaker on wealth management and financial literacy.

