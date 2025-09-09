Taiga Motors: Taiga Unveils Next-Generation Electric Watercraft Lineup with New Model, Breakthrough Connectivity, and Vehicle-to-Grid Power

New crossover Orca WX3 built for versatile multi-passenger riding and tow sports without compromising on agility and performance.

Industry first vehicle controls, mapping and geo-fencing features for safer rides and protecting critical environments.

All new models come standard with DC fast charging and groundbreaking bidirectional vehicle-to-grid capabilities.

Global deliveries of the new Orca lineup begin in 2026, with availability in Europe for the first time.





MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiga Motors Inc. (Taiga), a leader in electrification beyond the road, today unveiled its next-generation Orca watercraft lineup at the Monaco Yacht Club. While the updated 2-seat Orca P2 continues to push the boundaries of on-water performance, the brand-new 3-seat Orca WX3 marks a major evolution in accessible electric watercraft for touring, tow-sports and more.

"Where the industry sees challenges in electrification, we see possibility through innovation." said Samuel Bruneau, CEO of Taiga "With the launch of our 2026 Orca lineup and breakthrough digital features, we're showing that electric watercraft can set a new benchmark for performance, value, and adventure."

Expanded Orca Lineup Built for Better Adventures

The new Orca WX3 delivers additional capabilities with its versatile crossover platform, designed for big adventures and watersports for the whole family, with up to two hours of fun on the water. The WX3's hydrodynamically engineered extended hull provides exceptional stability, whether cruising or casting from the rear deck, and is quicker to get on plane. A reinforced tow system and accessory-ready rear platform open the door to wakeboarding, waterskiing, tubing, and fishing setups. The new three-person seat has been ergonomically designed for multi-rider comfort and lowers the center of gravity for more confident handling. Orca WX3 starts at US $23,999.

Returning as the lineup's performance benchmark, Orca P2 is the evolution of the former Orca Performance. P2 continues to deliver industry leading handling and instant acceleration, now on a lighter, more refined platform for pure exhilaration on the water. Orca P2 starts at US $20,999.

Across the lineup, engineering refinements informed by fleet data and customer feedback focus on simplifying systems for better performance, durability, and ease of ownership. By consolidating components in the thermal, trim, steering, and propulsion systems, Taiga has reduced part count while introducing new alloys and aerospace-grade anodization to enhance corrosion resistance.





Revolutionary Connectivity & Controls

A new onboard mapping system enables riders to view live location and navigate directly from the dash, while game-changing geofencing allows owners to set boundaries or limit speed in specific areas -ideal for safety in busy waterways or for fleet operators managing large groups. Families and tour operators can also configure custom power and speed limits, tailoring performance to different experience levels. With the addition of shareable digital keys, Orca makes it simple to grant or restrict access to specific users. Also new for 2026 as an add on is a seamlessly integrated premium audio speaker system with Bluetooth connectivity.





Supercharged on the Water and Beyond

For the first time, Orca will offer bidirectional charging, turning the watercraft into a mobile energy source. With the ability to discharge power back out, Orca will be able to support a home during an outage, recharge equipment at the dock, power hotel loads onboard yachts or even bring power to an off-grid cabin.

Starting in 2026, all Orca models will be equipped with automotive-grade fast charging, using CCS1 in North America and CCS2 in Europe. This means riders can plug into the same widespread fast-charging networks used by electric cars. With recent advances in battery design and software, Orca can charge in under 30 minutes with DC fast chargers.

Purpose-Built Electric Powertrain

At the heart of every Orca is Taiga's next-generation electric powertrain, engineered from a clean sheet and manufactured in house to achieve the highest energy density in the industry.

Taiga's new integrated Tractive Unit, a combined IPM motor and inverter package, features a fully redesigned control algorithm for incredibly precise and responsive power delivery in the harshest conditions. Using state-of-the-art automated manufacturing, Taiga has introduced an optimized stator winding that enhances thermal efficiency by over 15%. This upgrade extends the peak power operating window without overheating and provides increased vehicle efficiency at high speeds.

Taiga's latest battery pack introduces fused cooling panel technology that optimizes fluid flow across the battery pack, improving temperature uniformity and increasing continuous power output by up to 65% in hot-weather marine environments. Together with recent software refinements, Orca sustains peak performance longer and supports extended fast charging. Improvements in the battery management system reduce quiescent drain, allowing the craft to remain unplugged for up to several years in storage without needing to recharge.

Unlike combustion watercrafts, Orca's closed-loop cooling system ensures no pollutants enter the water and eliminates the need for seasonal winterization.





Striking New Colours

Taiga is unveiling bold new colourways that highlight Orca's sculpted lines. Miami Blue brings a vibrant, electric tone paired with warm sand-colored marine mats, capturing the energetic spirit of Miami's coastline. Monte Carlo Red, a deep premium metallic red with darker undertones, evokes the luxury of supercar design and celebrates Taiga's European launch in Monaco. Titanium Pink blends the strength of metallic titanium with the luminous warmth of a coastal sunset, creating a bold hue that shifts effortlessly between elegance and energy.

About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company leading electrification beyond the road with revolutionary electric powertrain technology, powersports vehicles and watercraft. Through a vertically integrated approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme performance at compelling price points to enable a transition from combustion powersports vehicles. The product lineup currently includes electric snowmobiles and personal watercrafts to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com.

Press contact: Chloe Beaulieu- chloe.beaulieu@taigamotors.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

