Aduna announces Vivo's expanded engagement on standardized network APIs, accelerating digital trust across Brazil

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, today announced that Vivo, Brazil's leading telecommunications provider, is deepening its engagement with Aduna to scale the commercialization of network APIs across industries. This collaboration marks a major step in expanding Brazil's digital trust infrastructure and reinforces the country's leadership in Latin America's API economy.

Since 2024, Vivo has been actively delivering carrier-grade APIs that enable secure real-time services that initially focused on fraud prevention for the financial sector. Through partnerships with financial institutions like Daycoval Bank, Vivo is helping combat digital fraud, protect user identities, and streamline authentication for millions of Brazilians.

"Vivo is demonstrating how standardized network APIs can deliver real business value starting in financial services and now expanding into broader digital markets," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna. "This engagement reflects the accelerating demand for trusted, easy-to-integrate network capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, and user experience."

"Our mission is to make Brazil's networks a trusted foundation for digital growth," said Leonardo Silva, B2B's Messaging, CPaaS and Open Gateway head. "By working with Aduna, we can extend the reach of our capabilities into new sectors, simplifying integration for enterprises and strengthening the security of digital experiences."

Vivo joins a growing number of communications service providers globally who are collaborating with Aduna to simplify enterprise access to network capabilities. Aduna's role as a neutral aggregator enables enterprises to access these capabilities through a single, secure, and standardized interface accelerating time-to-market for trusted digital services.

About Vivo

Vivo is the leading telecommunications provider in Brazil and part of the Telefónica Group. Through cutting-edge infrastructure and digital innovation, Vivo empowers millions of people and organizations to thrive in a connected world. Vivo is an active participant in the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, committed to unlocking the value of networks through standardized APIs.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

