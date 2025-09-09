CUCKOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA: CUCKOO Debuts Fall 2025 Rice Cooker Lineup With Silent Steam Technology and Smart Solutions for Every Kitchen

Featuring two advanced "Silence" Twin Pressure IH models, a compact 6-cup one-touch, and CUCKOO's first 8-cup induction non-pressure rice cooker

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / CUCKOO , a global leader in kitchen and home appliances, is proud to announce its Fall 2025 Rice Cooker Lineup, a seasonal collection blending premium innovation with everyday convenience. Headlining the launch are the Twin Pressure Master Chef Silence Objet (CRP-OHTR0609F) and Twin Pressure Master Chef Silence Pro(CRP-PHTR0609F), featuring the new Silent Steam Shield that reduces noise by nearly half, making them CUCKOO's quietest pressure rice cookers yet.

Joining the lineup is the 6-Cup One-Touch Rice Cooker (CR-0601C) , a compact, beginner-friendly model designed to introduce CUCKOO's trusted quality to younger households and first-time buyers. Rounding out the collection is the Smart IH Rice Cooker (CR-HA0810F), CUCKOO's first 8-cup IH Micom non-pressure rice cooker, engineered with induction heating technology to meet the needs of everyday family life.

A Breakthrough in Silent, Flexible Cooking

The Silence Objet and Silence Pro feature CUCKOO's state-of-the-art Silent Steam Shield, lowering operation noise from 61.0dB to 36.9dB for a dramatically quieter kitchen. They also include Open Cooking, allowing mid-cycle ingredient or flavor adjustments without interruption. Paired with the Twin Pressure System, offering both high pressure for sticky, chewy rice and non-pressure for soft, fluffy grains, the Silence Series delivers precision and flexibility.

Everyday Convenience for a New Generation

The 6-Cup One-Touch Rice Cooker introduces CUCKOO's trusted quality in a simple, compact design. With effortless one-touch cooking and a space-saving build, it is ideal for apartments, dorms, and smaller households. This entry-level model also shows its versatility, preparing everything from grains to comfort foods like cakes and macaroni and cheese.

CUCKOO's First 8-Cup IH Micom Non-Pressure Cooker

The Smart IH Rice Cooker marks a first for CUCKOO America, introducing an 8-cup non-pressure IH Micom cooker designed to elevate every grain. With induction heating technology and a honeycomb-patterned inner pot, it delivers even heat for flawless results across a variety of grains, making it ideal for long-grain varieties like jasmine and basmati and perfect for achieving soft, fluffy textures.

Building the Future of Rice Cooking

"CUCKOO's Fall 2025 lineup is about more than just new products. It is about reshaping the rice cooking experience for every household," said Michael Won Jun Yi, Managing Director & CFO of CUCKOO America. "Whether you are a first-time buyer discovering CUCKOO through our one-touch cooker, a family upgrading to our IH Micom, or a home chef seeking premium performance from our silent Twin Pressure models, CUCKOO is here to make mealtime smarter, quieter, and more enjoyable."

Availability

The 6-Cup One-Touch Rice Cooker is now available through CUCKOO's official website and select retailers, retailing at $39.99 USD with a limited-time Free Shipping Event on CUCKOO's website. The lineup expands in October 2025 with the launch of the 6-Cup Twin Pressure Master Chef Silence Objet, Silence Pro, and the 8-Cup Smart IH Rice Cooker.

SOURCE: CUCKOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cuckoo-debuts-fall-2025-rice-cooker-lineup-with-silent-steam-technolog-1070817