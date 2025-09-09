BHG Financial Earns 10th Great Place To Work Certification

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / BHG Financial , the leader in small business lending and facilitating unsecured personal loans and creator of one of the largest community bank networks in the country, has been named a Great Place To Work for the 10th year in a row.

This award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company and this year, 90% of employees said BHG Financial is a great place to work. This is 33 points higher than the average U.S. company.

BHG Financial puts employee wellness at the forefront of its workforce, offering benefits like Wellness Weekends that give employees an extra day off each month to recharge. BHG Financial also runs numerous healthy lifestyle challenges and ongoing recognitions throughout the company to help support employee's growth and spotlight their successes.

"We're incredibly proud to receive this certification again because it's a direct result of the passion, collaboration, and care each of our employees brings to work every day," Katie Barnes, Chief Human Resources Officer, said. "It's a powerful validation of the company culture we've built and motivator to keep raising the bar together."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to receive this certification.

You can see BHG Financial's profile and certification results on Great Place To Work®: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1100692

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has facilitated more than $24 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, a simplified process, longer loan terms, and personalized service, the BHG Financial approach to lending helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to more than 1,700 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com.

