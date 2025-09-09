Kaishan Compressor USA Celebrates $11 Million Expansion of Loxley Facility

Kaishan Compressor USA, a global leader in industrial rotary screw air compressor manufacturing, is proud to announce the completion of its $11 million expansion in Loxley, Alabama. Kaishan celebrated the grand opening with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Loxley facility on Tuesday, September 9.

LOXLEY, AL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Kaishan Compressor USA, a global leader in industrial rotary screw air compressor manufacturing, is proud to announce the completion of its $11 million expansion in Loxley, Alabama. Kaishan celebrated the grand opening with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Loxley facility on Tuesday, September 9.

Kaishan USA Headquarters



This major investment doubles the size of Kaishan's Loxley operations and represents a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to enhancing production, training, research and development and job creation in the United States. The expansion is part of the company's strategic plan, originally launched in 2018, to build value and manufacturing capability domestically. With this project, Kaishan USA reinforces its role as a leading force in American industrial innovation.

"This expansion is more than just square footage-it's a commitment to our customers, our employees and the Loxley community," said Keith Schumacher, CEO of Kaishan USA. "We're excited to showcase our growth and share the next chapter of Kaishan USA with our partners and friends."

The newly expanded facility includes Phase II production and testing of Kaishan's oil-free product line, continuing the company's commitment to this important global market segment. The upgrade will also enhance the ability to manufacture oil-injected airends to support premium series products for customers in the Americas. The expanded warehouse portion will boost aftermarket support and streamline product shipments.

The investment introduces more dedicated space for hands-on and classroom distributor service training, an additional office, a breakroom space, and significantly upgraded research and development and quality control zones for continuous product development and improvement.

In addition to operational improvements, Kaishan USA is making a long-term commitment to the Loxley community by creating more than 50 high-paying jobs over the next five years. "Kaishan's expansion is a great example of the kind of growth we want to see in Loxley," said City of Loxley Mayor Richard Teal. "They're bringing high-quality jobs, innovation and long-term investment to our community, and we're glad to see their success contributing to our region's strong manufacturing industry."

Local leaders echoed their support for Kaishan's ongoing investment. "Kaishan's expansion is a big win for Baldwin County," said Lee Lawson, President and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance. "This investment reinforces the strength of our workforce and business climate, and we're proud to partner in Kaishan's growth story here in Loxley."

About Kaishan Compressor USA

Kaishan Compressor USA is part of the global Kaishan Group, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of air compressors. Harnessing over six decades of expertise, they deliver solutions at the heart of industrial efficiency and energy conservation.

For more information about Kaishan USA, please visit KaishanUSA.com.

Contact Information

Carson Ordoyne

Marketing and Communications Coordinator

cordoyne@kaishanusa.com

(251) 234-3795





SOURCE: Kaishan Compressor USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/kaishan-compressor-usa-celebrates-11-million-expansion-of-loxley-facil-1070135