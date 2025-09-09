Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.: New York's Fourth Generation Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. Opens Satellite Office in Greenville, South Carolina

Family Run U.S. Manufacturer Strategically Expands Operations to Southeast

MOUNT VERNON, NY AND GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., (Ball Chain) the fourth generation, family owned and operated manufacturing company headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations to include a facility in Greenville, South Carolina. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's nearly century-long legacy of American manufacturing excellence.

Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Expands to Greenville, SC

Falls Park, Greenville, SC

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by Military Personnel. Acquiring a warehouse and office space in the Palmetto State will position the company to grow its infrastructure in the Southeast and nationwide. The expansion to Greenville reflects Ball Chain's enduring values and forward-looking vision-continuing a legacy built on craftsmanship, integrity, and community. At present, the company has located its corporate marketing, as well as its sales efforts for the ShimmerScreen® decorative ball chain curtain, in the satellite location.

In addition to providing Ball Chain with enhanced office capability, the Greenville branch will also serve as a distribution hub for Bona Fide Masks Corp., which shares common ownership with Ball Chain. Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bona Fide Masks® quickly became The Trusted Source for authentic protective masks. The company is now the exclusive distributor of Powecom® KN95 masks in the U.S. and is an authorized distributor for a host of other reputable mask manufacturers. Bona Fide Masks® is known for its rigorous supply chain integrity, transparency, and direct relationships with manufacturers. Ball Chain will also look to expand its services for its promotional division www.logotags.com. LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. They remain an integral part of the culture in fire and emergency service departments across the nation. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass, with no set up charges, unlimited art changes, and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors.

Ball Chain's leadership expressed enthusiasm about opportunities in Greenville, citing the city's robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and vibrant business community as key factors. According to Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain, "This new location will enhance logistics, increase production capability, and help us serve our valued customers. We're delighted to continue our legacy of American manufacturing and responsiveness to market needs by making Greenville part of our family."

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA).

About ShimmerScreen® Products:

ShimmerScreen® is BCM Architectural's premier product line. Businesses and individual homeowners all over the world use our customizable metal ball chain for applications such as room dividers, window treatments, art installations and lighting fixtures, ShimmerScreen is currently on display in renowned restaurants, five-star hotels, fortune 500 corporate lobbies and celebrity residences.

