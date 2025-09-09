Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform connecting investors with institutional-quality real estate and alternative opportunities, announced the launch of its Cross-Canada Investor Roadshow, a series of events designed to connect investors with curated private market opportunities and leading Canadian issuers.

The initiative will kick off in Calgary on September 10, 2025, featuring presentations from Bluestar Equities, Legacy, and KV Capital, three established issuers with deep expertise across real estate and alternative investment strategies. [Register for the Calgary event here].

"Investors today want more than just a pitch, they want context, transparency, and a chance to meet the people behind the projects," said David Michaud, Founder & CEO of Parvis. "This roadshow is about building trust in the room. By creating a space where investors and issuers can exchange perspectives directly, we're strengthening relationships and putting capital to work in Canada's most compelling private opportunities."

Following Calgary, Parvis will continue its Cross-Canada Investor Roadshow with additional stops in Vancouver, Toronto, and other key markets this fall. Alongside these roadshow events, Parvis will also be participating in industry conferences and hosting select private gatherings to connect investors with a broader range of issuers and opportunities.

The Roadshow will give investors the opportunity to engage directly with Parvis executives and issuer leadership. Attendees will hear directly from leading issuers on current market conditions, investment strategies, and the role of private markets in a diversified portfolio. Featured speakers in Calgary include Bluestar Equities, Legacy, and KV Capital, with additional issuer partners to be highlighted at upcoming events.

With more than 50 active offerings across residential, commercial, development, and alternative real estate, Parvis continues to redefine how private real estate is accessed, evaluated, and transacted.

To learn more about Parvis' diverse investment offerings or explore more about the Parvis Roadshow, visit www.parvisinvest.com.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

