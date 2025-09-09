Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Grows Management Team and Staff With Strategic Additions in Q3

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") has added three new team members as the US-based aircraft lessor continues to grow its fleet, investment capital base and staff.

In the last twelve months, AELF secured financing with several new lending partners and increased the size of its fleet of 737NGs and A330s. The company recently added Kristopher Roy as Chief Financial Officer, furthering developing the depth of its finance and accounting team; David Brown joined as Associate General Counsel, broadening the lessor's range for transaction volume; and Ethan Ross came aboard in the role of Senior Pricing Associate, increasing the company's bandwidth in evaluating prospective transactions.

"AELF is in an exciting period of growth. As we mark our 10-year anniversary, our transaction size and volume has expanded, as have the goals of our organization. We have an exceptional talent pool, with skilled and like-minded professionals each of whom adds to our capabilities, and we are grateful to recruit top talent with strong industry experience to the team," said Monica Millan, Chief Legal Officer.

In the Chief Financial Officer role, Kris Roy oversees strategic finance, treasury, financial reporting, tax, corporate development, risk management and accounting matters for AELF. Kris previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Metropolis Technologies, Inc. and SP Plus Corporation, a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq, prior to Metropolis' take-private acquisition of SP Plus and held various other senior leadership positions with SP Plus. Prior to SP Plus, Kris was the Global Director of Accounting, Consolidation and Financial Systems for CNH Industrial N.V. and its predecessor and spent more than 12 years in various roles within Ernst & Young LLP's assurance practice, while serving a variety of industries. Kris has long-standing relationships with capital providers and lenders and brings extensive experience in corporate financial management, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, leasing, corporate financing, and capital markets.

As Associate General Counsel, David Brown brings to AELF nearly two decades of experience in the transportation finance field. David spent 11 years with Aviation Capital Group where he led complex aircraft leasing negotiations, executed cross-border transactions and oversaw the organization's compliance program, among other responsibilities. David also spent nine years with GE Capital Rail Services Corporation working on equipment finance transactions and has held several other senior legal roles prior to joining AELF. With AELF's legal team, David is integrated in a variety of commercial aircraft financing and leasing matters, spearheading internal initiatives to ensure compliance and mitigate risk and providing valuable insight on a wide range of other legal matters.

Ethan Ross brings twelve years of experience as an analyst in the aircraft leasing industry to AELF's Senior Pricing Associate role. Ross began his career at ILFC and following its merger with AerCap, joined the strategic planning team and was responsible for maintenance forecasting. He later joined VMO Air where he helped develop the pricing platform and lead the pricing team. Ethan is actively involved in the pricing and modeling of prospective transactions for AELF.

AELF is an experienced, US-based commercial aircraft lessor offering customized, flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors, banks and non-traditional aircraft owners. AELF has been in operation for over a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio with the acquisition of aircraft on long term lease with a broad range of airline partners as well as the acquisition, maintenance and return to service of dormant or stub leased assets. AELF is an Expedition Partners company. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com and www.expeditionpartnersllc.com.

