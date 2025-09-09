DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / DHI Group, Inc. will present at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, offering investors an inside look at the company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE:DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, ClearanceJobs and Dice, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Event Details

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 1:30 PM ET

Location: Webcast Link

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.

Investor Registration:

Investors can register for free using the link below: https://investorsummitgroup.fillout.com/t/8CZGk3gSQbus

