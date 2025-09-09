Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 septembre/September 2025) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 29,342,496 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on September 10, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

BioVaxys Technology Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 29 342 496 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 10 septembre 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 11 SEPT 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 11 SEPT 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 11 SEPT 2025 Symbol/Symbole: BIOV NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 09076M 20 0 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 09076M 20 0 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 09076M101/CA09076M1014

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)