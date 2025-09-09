NY Sun Works Announces Nationwide Expansion to Bring Hands-On Sustainability Science Through Hydroponic Farming to Public School Students

A New Partnership Brings Seed-to-Harvest, Standards-Aligned Learning to Nearly 4,000 Students in Birmingham, Alabama, Expanding on its Success in New York Schools.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / NY Sun Works, Jones Valley Teaching Farm, and Birmingham City Schools celebrated a groundbreaking initiative to bring hydroponic farming to eight Birmingham public schools for the first time. Announced at Bush Hills STEAM Academy on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, this initiative will provide benefits to Birmingham City Schools students and the greater community that drives student attendance, pathways to higher education and careers, and thousands of pounds of freshly grown produce.

Each participating school, including one high school, two middle schools, one K-8 school, and four elementary schools, will have growing towers, vine crop systems, seedling stations, and worm composting. The six hydroponic classrooms and two greenhouses are designed by NY Sun Works, a nonprofit known for sustainability education through advanced hydroponic systems.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the official opening of Hydroponic Classrooms and Greenhouses at Birmingham City Schools, bringing food-based and sustainability science education to thousands of students," said NY Sun Works Executive Director Manuela Zamora. "This initiative will provide students with year round interactive learning experiences in sustainable agriculture, while also fostering a deep understanding and curiosity of STEM principles and environmental stewardship. Together, we're cultivating a generation of farmer-scientists, innovators, and leaders who will lead the way toward a more resilient future."

Jones Valley Teaching Farm partnered with NY Sun Works for their expertise in sustainability science education through hydroponic farming. NY Sun Works has built over 370 hydroponic classrooms in New York City, trained over 1,500 teachers, which reaches over 140,000 students annually.

"Our partnership with Birmingham City Schools proves that students thrive when a non-profit and a school system come together for a common purpose. That common purpose has always been students." said Jones Valley Teaching Farm Executive Director Amanda Storey. "With NY Sun Works' help, our expansion to the West Side increases our impact and brings food-based education to more students."

The participating schools are Jackson-Olin High School, Bush Hills STEAM Academy, Green Acres Middle School, South Hampton K-8 School, Central Park Elementary School, Charles A Brown Elementary School, Minor Elementary School, and Wylam Elementary School. All hydroponic classrooms opened on the first day of school this fall.

"Expanding and diversifying food-based educational programming through hydroponics at the eight schools within the Jackson-Olin feeder pattern marks a significant next step in our partnership with JVTF," said Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. "This expansion will allow students to experience food-based education, double the number of interns receiving paid work-based learning opportunities, and create a local produce procurement opportunity by integrating produce grown in the learning labs into the schools' cafeterias."

"This investment represents more than new technology in our classrooms - it represents hope, opportunity, and a vision for what education can be," said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. "By connecting our students to hands-on science, sustainable agriculture, and career pathways, we are equipping them to solve tomorrow's challenges today. I look forward to seeing our students become the leaders our community and world need."

Click here for access to photo and video content

Contact Information

Jen Manley

NY Sun Works

jen@parkandk.com

718-915-6302

Wil Cushman

Jones Valley Teaching Farm

wilc@jvtf.org

706-217-8056

Sherrel Stewart

Birmingham City Schools

sstewart@bhm.k12.al.us

205-266-8066





SOURCE: NY Sun Works

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/ny-sun-works-announces-nationwide-expansion-to-bring-hands-on-sustainability-science-thro-1062495