Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the Company's digital asset holdings.

The Company confirms that all 29,858 Solana tokens in custody, as of the close of business on September 8, 2025, are securely staked through institutional custodians, including Galaxy Digital and Hex Trust, and managed via a select group of high-performing validators. By staking its Solana tokens, the Company generates a recurring yield while maintaining custody and operational control over its digital assets. These staked tokens currently produce an annual percentage yield (APY) of approximately 6.35%, generating annual staking revenue of 1,893 $SOL, equivalent to approximately CAD$565,390, based on current market conditions.

"SOL Global is committed to combining disciplined digital asset management with innovative blockchain opportunities," said Davide Marcotti, President & CEO of SOL Global. "Our digital assets staking program allows us to generate consistent yield while maintaining full control and security of our assets, as we continue to focus on scalable, sustainable growth across the ecosystem."

The cornerstones of SOL Global's staking strategy are strategic validator selection, diversification, compounding of staking rewards, and custodian security with institutional oversight. By deploying tokens with high-performing validators and diversifying across multiple partners, the Company maximizes efficiency while mitigating risk. Automated reinvestment of staking rewards further accelerates long-term growth, reinforcing SOL Global's commitment to transparency, security, and sustainable value creation for shareholders.

SOL Global continues to advance its adaptive digital asset strategy, allocating capital into cryptocurrencies to leverage both price appreciation and staking yields for long-term value creation. The Company's strategy drives sustainable growth by expanding token holdings, enhancing staking initiatives, and pursuing blockchain venture opportunities across the ecosystem.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is pioneering institutional investment in the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first publicly traded companies globally focused on Solana investment, SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to the Solana blockchain through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on Solana.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's aim to provide unprecedented public exposure to cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on the blockchain, and the Company's business and investment strategies. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability execute on its business and investment plans, including the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities, and source and complete investments in early-stage ventures being built on the blockchain; the growth of the blockchain ecosystem; growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. SOL Global is not an affiliate of Solana and does not produce blockchain technology.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265715

SOURCE: SOL Global Investments Corp.