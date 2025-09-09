Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) (WKN: A2PLBV) (the "Company" or "Stuhini") wishes to clarify the regulatory hold period date disclosed in its news release dated September 8, 2025, regarding the final closing of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement.

The news release incorrectly stated that the securities issued pursuant to the closing are subject to a regulatory resale hold period ending January 8, 2025. The correct date is January 6, 2026.

All other terms of the private placement remain unchanged.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 16 km east of Atlin, BC; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC

