Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Marc-Andre Gaudreau, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, Dynamic Funds ("Dynamic" or the "Company"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's latest active ETF: Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF (TSX: DXDU.U). DXDU.U targets U.S. discount bonds maturing in 3-7 years, aiming to deliver interest income and tax-efficient capital gains. It reflects the growing demand for smarter income strategies.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dl-spvJm6wE

This Dynamic Active ETF is the latest addition to the suite of 30+ Dynamic Active ETFs that provides investors with a broad range of innovative products - from equities and fixed income to alternatives. To learn more about this and other Dynamic Active ETFs, visit https://dynamic.ca/en/investments/dynamic-funds/core-fixed-income.html.

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265776

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange