DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Outlook Brightens as Emerging Therapies Reshape Treatment Paradigms | DelveInsight

The open-angle glaucoma market is projected to grow steadily, driven by the rising global prevalence of glaucoma due to aging populations and increasing awareness of early diagnosis. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Citicolinem, PA5108, AGN-193408 SR, PER-001, AMDX-2011P, and others will further propel the open-angle glaucoma market.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging open-angle glaucoma drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted open-angle glaucoma market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Summary

The total open-angle glaucoma treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

The United States accounts for the largest market size of open-angle glaucoma, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

In the US, approximately 80% of all glaucoma cases are classified as OAG. This makes OAG the most prevalent form of glaucoma in the US.

of all glaucoma cases are classified as OAG. This makes OAG the most prevalent form of glaucoma in the US. Key open-angle glaucoma companies, including Omikron Italia, PolyActiva Pty, AbbVie, Perfuse Therapeutics, Amydis, and others, are actively working on innovative open-angle glaucoma drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative open-angle glaucoma drugs. Some of the key open-angle glaucoma therapies in clinical trials include Citicolinem, PA5108,AGN-193408 SR, PER-001, AMDX-2011P, and others. These novel open-angle glaucoma therapies are anticipated to enter the open-angle glaucoma market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market

Aging population & rising open-angle glaucoma disease prevalence

Prevalence of open-angle glaucoma increases sharply with age, and global demographic shifts (larger elderly populations) are a primary long-term demand driver for diagnostics, chronic therapies, and surgical interventions. In the US, at least 2.7 million individuals aged 40 and older have been diagnosed with glaucoma. This number represents a significant public health concern.

Greater disease detection & screening efforts

Improved screening programs, wider use of OCT and tele-ophthalmology, and growing awareness mean more early diagnoses, which increases lifetime treatment uptake (drops, combination therapy, procedures). This enlarges the addressable treated population even where the underlying incidence is stable.

New open-angle glaucoma drug classes

In OAG, FP receptor agonists like ZIOPTAN and EP2 agonists such as OMLONTI remain key intraocular pressure-lowering therapies. Beta-blockers, alpha agonists, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors support conventional management. Emerging options include citicoline, which has been studied for its glutathionestimulator effects, targeting intraocular pressure-independent pathways.

Minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS) & surgical device uptake

Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices like iStent, Hydrus Microstent, and Xen Gel Stent are increasingly used for patients needing surgical intervention, offering a safer profile compared to traditional filtering surgeries.

Expected launch of open-angle glaucoma drugs

The anticipated launch of open-angle glaucoma drugs such as Citicoline (Omikron Italia), AMDX-2011P (Amydis), PA5108 (PolyActiva Pty), PER-001 (Perfuse Therapeutics), AGN-193408 SR (AbbVie), and others will change the dynamics of the open-angle glaucoma market in the next 10 years.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Analysis

The treatment landscape for open-angle glaucoma has advanced considerably, though intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction remains the cornerstone of disease management. Current therapies include FP receptor agonists such as ZIOPTAN and XALATAN, which promote uveoscleral outflow, and beta-blockers like timolol, which suppress aqueous humor production. Additionally, IOP-lowering options are provided by alpha agonists (e.g., brimonidine) and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors (e.g., dorzolamide).

More recent entrants, including OMLONTI, an EP2 receptor agonist, and RIPASUDIL, a Rho kinase inhibitor, introduce novel mechanisms to improve trabecular outflow and may offer neuroprotective effects. To improve adherence and ensure sustained delivery, long-acting solutions such as DURYSTA, a bimatoprost intracameral implant, have been developed, enabling extended IOP control with a single administration and minimizing reliance on daily drops. Furthermore, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, such as the iStent, Hydrus Microstent, and Xen Gel Stent, are gaining traction as surgical options, providing safer alternatives to conventional filtering procedures.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Competitive Landscape

The emerging OAG drugs in clinical trials include Citicoline (Omikron Italia), AMDX-2011P (Amydis), PA5108 (PolyActiva Pty), PER-001 (Perfuse Therapeutics), AGN-193408 SR (AbbVie), and others.

Omikron Italia's Citicoline exhibits a multifaceted mechanism of action, involving the preservation of cardiolipin and sphingomyelin, restoration of phosphatidylcholine, stimulation of glutathione production, reduction of glutamate levels, and improvement of mitochondrial function, among other effects. It is currently undergoing Phase II clinical development for patients with open-angle glaucoma.

The PA5108 Ocular Implant utilizes PolyActiva's proprietary Prezia Sustained Drug Delivery Technology to deliver a steady daily dose of latanoprost free acid. This system is specifically engineered to achieve features not possible with conventional blend technologies, such as zero-order drug release and rapid, complete, and non-toxic biodegradation following treatment completion. The implant is presently in Phase II clinical trials for primary open-angle glaucoma.

In December 2024, PolyActiva reported encouraging Phase II trial outcomes for PA5108. The study achieved its primary efficacy and safety endpoints, demonstrating significant reductions in intraocular pressure over 26 weeks. The company noted that these findings mark an important milestone in its mission to deliver long-term, dependable drug delivery solutions for patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

The anticipated launch of these emerging open-angle glaucoma therapies are poised to transform the open-angle glaucoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge open-angle glaucoma therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the open-angle glaucoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market

In June 2025, Qlaris Bio presented new data on its lead investigational compound, QLS-111, at the 2025 World Glaucoma Congress (WGC), including results from the Phase II 'Osprey' (QC-111-201) studies in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and ocular hypertension.

What is Open-Angle Glaucoma?

Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) is a chronic, progressive, and irreversible optic neuropathy with multiple contributing factors. An open anterior chamber angle, characteristic changes in the optic nerve head, thinning of the retinal nerve fiber layer, and gradual peripheral vision loss define it. In advanced stages, central vision may be affected, potentially leading to blindness. Elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) is a key risk factor and the primary therapeutic target, though the disease typically affects both eyes, with asymmetry influenced by underlying causes. While an IOP greater than 21 mm Hg is strongly linked to glaucoma, not all individuals with ocular hypertension develop optic nerve damage. Research has shown that many remain asymptomatic, preserving normal visual fields and healthy optic nerves despite elevated pressure.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The open-angle glaucoma market forecast is derived using patient-based forecasts and analysis. The report offers in-depth analysis of the historical and current open-angle glaucoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan). It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The open-angle glaucoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of OAG

Gender-specific Cases of OAG

Age-specific Cases of OAG

Type-specific Cases of OAG

Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of OAG, Gender-specific Cases of OAG, Age-specific Cases of OAG, and Type-specific Cases of OAG Key Open-Angle Glaucoma Companies Omikron Italia, PolyActiva Pty, AbbVie, Perfuse Therapeutics, Amydis, Ocuvex Therapeutics, Thea Pharma, and others Key Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapies Citicolinem, PA5108, AGN-193408, PER-001, AMDX-2011P, OMLONTI, ZIOPTAN, and others

Scope of the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Report

Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment: Open-Angle Glaucoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Open-Angle Glaucoma current marketed and emerging therapies Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Open-Angle Glaucoma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Open-Angle Glaucoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement

