NationWide Self Storage Announces September 2025 Promo: Self Storage in Vancouver Starting at Just $49/Month

Sets the affordability standard for modern, secure, and convenient storage solutions in Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / NationWide Self Storage, a top-rated leader in the self-storage industry with some of the newest and most advanced facilities in BC, is excited to announce its September 2025 Vancouver Storage Promotion, offering storage units in Vancouver starting at an unbeatable $49 per month.

With two AAA-rated properties in Vancouver, plus one in Surrey and one in Kamloops, NationWide Self Storage continues to set the affordability standard for modern, secure, and convenient storage solutions. The promotion is available at the 2 locations in Vancouver, making it easier than ever for families, students, and businesses to enjoy premium storage at an exceptional price.

"Our goal has always been to provide the best value in storage while delivering the highest quality facilities and customer service," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "This September promotion gives our customers the opportunity to access safe, state-of-the-art storage for as low as $49/month - one of the best deals in Vancouver."

All NationWide Self Storage facilities feature:

Advanced, 24/7 security, video and digital surveillance

Keyless unit access, management and monitoring with your Smart phone

Climate-controlled units for year-round protection

Bright, clean, and modern spaces, with 5-star Google Reviewed Customer Service

Easy access loading bays and elevators

For more details or to reserve a unit, call 778-357-0700 or visit www.nationwideselfstorage.ca.

Availability is limited, for new tenants only; units at this price may go quickly. Prices and offers may change without notice.

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-announces-september-2025-promo-self-stor-1070953