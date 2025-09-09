Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 23:50 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ERP Advisors Group Hosts a Free Live Webinar Predicting ERP Trends Across Major Industries in 2026

On Thursday, September 11th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, and Rebekah McCabe, ERP Industry Guru, will break down the major ERP trends across industries in 2025, and what we expect to see from ERP in 2026.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Rebekah McCabe, Digital Marketing Manager, will examine what software trends took place across key industries in 2025, and what we can expect for the aforementioned industries in 2026.

There have been major shifts this year in international trade, technology advancements, and movements within the ERP market that will impact businesses' technology platform decisions going forward. So, with 2026 right around the corner, Shawn and Rebekah will help businesses from various industries evaluate the role software has played and will play in the new year. Industry highlights will include:

  • Manufacturing

  • Distribution

  • Field Services

  • Energy

  • And much more!

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/2026-erp-trends-by-industry

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/2026-erp-trends-by-industry

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

.

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/erp-advisors-group-hosts-a-free-live-webinar-predicting-erp-tren-1070951

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
