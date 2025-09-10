NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.: NDT Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Good Salt Life, LLC

ATHENS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:NDTP) ("NDTP" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Good Salt Life, LLC, an Athens, Georgia-based innovator in biosafety and infection control. The transaction closed on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Good Salt Life, a wholly owned subsidiary of NDTP, is a vertically integrated biosafety company that designs, manufactures, and deploys infection control ecosystems combining proprietary hardware, EPA-approved chemistries, and data-driven disinfection protocols. Its solutions serve both animal and human environments across 11 countries and 8 industries, with customers ranging from food producers and hospitals to cruise lines and major sports organizations.

Good Salt Life's brand ecosystem spans consumer pet care, home care, cosmetics, antimicrobial chemistry, and cutting edge chemical delivery technology, including products trusted by leading institutions such as Merck Animal Health, United Airlines, Carnival Cruise Line, Marriott, and the NFL.

"This acquisition marks a transformative moment for NDTP," said Zach O'Shea, President and CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals. "Good Salt Life's mission of combining sustainability, innovation, and wellness aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. Together, we are building a company that is not only committed to shareholder value but also to creating cleaner, safer, and healthier solutions for everyday life."

Additional details on the transaction and integration plans will be shared in the coming weeks.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:NDTP)

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:NDTP) is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. With its recent acquisition of Good Salt Life Inc., NDTP has expanded its strategic direction into sustainable, science-driven products that promote healthier living. The Company is committed to building value through investments in brands that protect people, pets, and the planet while aligning with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and health-conscious alternatives.

About Good Salt Life, LLC

Good Salt Life, LLC is dedicated to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that support healthier living environments. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers safe and effective solutions for home, pet, personal care, and animal health. Through strategic partnerships, including collaborations in the B2B animal health sector, Good Salt Life, LLC continues to drive advancements that benefit both people and animals. For more information, visit www.goodsaltlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

ir@goodsaltlife.com

SOURCE: NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ndt-pharmaceuticals-completes-acquisition-of-good-salttm-life-llc-1070955