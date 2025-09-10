Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 02:02 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Game Day and Tailgating Party Tips with Former All-Pro Ovie Mughelli on TipsOnTV

Learn How One NFL Veteran and Former Network TV Football Analyst Makes It Easy to Support All Your Favorite Teams This Fall

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / At 6-foot-1, 250 pounds, Ovie Mughelli was a bruising fullback for more than a decade in the NFL. The former All-Pro player was known for punishing linebackers, but also for his engaging personality and ability to have fun with his teammates both on and off the field. Now, the former network TV Sports analyst shares his football insight and his timely tailgating tips for firing up the grill and sharing recipes for enjoying all the games.

Former All-Pro NFL Fullback Ovie Mughelli Shares Tailgating Tips

Former All-Pro NFL Fullback Ovie Mughelli Shares Tailgating Tips
TV Football Analyst Ovie Mughelli Dishes Up Advice for the Ultimate Tailgating Experience

A GREAT ICE-BREAKER

The best way to score is by serving beverages. Whether at the stadium or hosting from a backyard, Raeburn Winery's expressive wines like a bright Chardonnay or bold Cabernet Sauvignon, will take any tailgate to the next level. Plus, this fall, Raeburn's "Gather & Grill" Sweepstakes will provide one lucky fan with everything needed to create the ultimate outdoor entertaining space to cheer on any team. Go to raeburnwinery.com and enter by Sept. 30 for a chance to win a prize package valued at $4,000.

CREATE THE PERFECT PARTY ATMOSPHERE

Start by creating a winning atmosphere using the Cricut Joy Xtra. It is the go-to tool for tailgating and watch parties. Craft custom koozies with team logos, front door signs, food and drink menu boards - and more! Show your team pride and make your setup stand out. Compact in size, Cricut Joy Xtra fits in any space and it brings quality customization to every project. Whether hosting a party to kick off the season or tailgating, the Cricut Joy Xtra crafts simple, standout essentials that make a one-of-a-kind tailgate. For more information, visit Cricut.com.

IMPROVE THE GAME-DAY EXPERIENCE

Look no further than TCL, the official TV partner of the NFL, and the award-winning QM6K. TCL is committed to helping fans create the ultimate game-day setup at the tailgate or in any living room. This 98-inch stunner ensures everyone has a great view of the action and do not worry - this big screen can fit in almost any home for a stadium experience right under any roof. TCL's "Back to Football" deals are helping fans save without sacrificing their viewing experience. Now through Sept. 29, get up to 50 percent off the QM6K in various sizes on Amazon, or at Best Buy. For more information, visit www.tcl.com.

WOW TAILGATE GUESTS

Looking to wow friends and add a little pop to a tailgate? Check out JOYBA. JOYBA is made with real tea, fruit flavors and popping boba - the little bubbles that pop when bitten. It comes in a variety of refreshing flavors, like Strawberry Lemonade Green Tea, Mango Pineapple Green Tea and Raspberry Dragon Fruit Black Tea. It is perfect for any tailgate because it is ready to drink with built-in straws. It is "big pop, little budget!" Pick up JOYBA at a local grocer to enjoy it anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.joyba.com.

POST | VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

.

SOURCE: TipsOnTV



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/game-day-and-tailgating-party-tips-with-former-all-pro-ovie-mughelli-on-tipson-1066976

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
