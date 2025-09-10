Uniq Creation Pte. Ltd.: UNIQ Launches iPhone 17 Cases Designed for Smart Simplicity and Conscious Strength

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIQ, celebrated for thoughtful design and purposeful innovation, introduces its iPhone 17 Case Collection . Durable, sustainable, and effortlessly refined, the collection is designed for every lifestyle. Each case-AirSuit, Clario, Combat Active, and Keva-adapts to your day, providing protection without ever feeling in the way.

Move freely with AirSuit , the slimmest armor grade clear case. safeguards your iPhone 17 with a 1.3mm reinforced scratch shield and built-in ImpactFrame for full-frame camera defense. With precise cutouts and tactile buttons, every interaction feels effortless. Light in hand, strong in protection, made to move at your pace.

Experience protection with purpose. Clario , crafted from durable recycled plastic, delivers reliable defense against daily bumps and scratches while keeping its color and clarity over time. Designed for performance and sustainability, it offers lasting protection with a lighter footprint.

Built for adventure, Combat Active blends rugged durability with modern style. Triple-layered protection, drop-tested to 13 feet, keeps your device safe with military-grade strength. With a textured grip and reflective lanyard, it's made for comfort, versatility, and life on the move.

Woven with genuine aramid fiber, Keva delivers lightweight yet powerful protection against life's toughest knocks. With tactile haptic buttons and a refined design, it's light as a feather, tough as steel-built for those who demand both resilience and style.

"Today's users expect more than generic solutions. The emphasis is now on innovative features that empower Apple users to express their style and elevate their everyday experience," UNIQ Co-Founder and Managing Director, Andy Wong said.

Completing the iPhone 17 experience, UNIQ also introduces Optix Screen and Lens Protector, protection that feels invisible, coverage that's complete.



From daily commutes to weekend getaways, Optix keeps your iPhone 17 safe with edge-to-edge coverage. Ultra-clear and touch-responsive, it shields against scratches and knocks while maintaining screen and camera clarity. From our most accessible to highest-tier options, there's an Optix for every iPhone user.

UNIQ iPhone 17 Series is now available at www.uniqbetterbydesign.com . Follow @uniqbetterbydesign on Instagram for the latest updates and product inspiration.

About UNIQ

UNIQ, a Singapore-based brand, is driven by the belief that products should be both functional and purposeful. Specializing in tech accessories like iPhone cases, AirPods covers, and screen protectors, UNIQ enhances everyday experiences by seamlessly integrating with Apple users' lifestyles. Expanding into carry accessories, the brand caters to diverse needs worldwide. With a strong presence across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, UNIQ has earned the trust of over 150 million users globally, prioritizing quality and responsibility in every product.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uniqbetterbydesign

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uniqbetterbydesign

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@uniqbetterbydesign

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762374/Smartly_designed_simply_functional_UNIQ_s_iPhone_17_cases_built_flow_effortlessly.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762375/UQ_PR_iP17_Airsuit_02.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762376/UQ_PR_iP17_Clario_03.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762377/UQ_PR_iP17_CombatActive_04.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762378/UQ_PR_iP17_Keva_05.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762379/UQ_PR_iP17_Optics_06.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uniq-launches-iphone-17-cases-designed-for-smart-simplicity-and-conscious-strength-302544669.html