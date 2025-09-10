CleanCore Solutions Puts Dual Value Drivers and Robinhood Division Partnership Front and Center

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Most micro-cap companies are built around one story. CleanCore Solutions (NYSE Amer:ZONE) is proving that two value drivers can work in tandem to create something much bigger. On the ground, its industrial business is delivering record-setting quarters with safer, more sustainable cleaning systems. At the same time, its balance sheet has been transformed by the launch of its digital treasury, a bold strategy that has made CleanCore the largest Doge owner of any public company treasury.

Let's start with the core business. CleanCore carved out its niche with aqueous ozone cleaning systems, a technology that replaces harsh chemicals with a water-based disinfectant that is safer, greener, and more cost-effective. For years, it was easy to label this a futuristic idea. Today, it is a proven operating model producing measurable traction.

Recent results tell the story. CleanCore has posted record revenues, backed by contract wins across schools, airports, hospitals, and logistics centers. These aren't one-offs. They reflect a clear shift in demand as institutions move to reduce chemical waste, meet stricter safety mandates, and modernize their facilities.

The trend is accelerating. Updates show deployments are expanding and renewals are increasing. And with each, system credibility and real-world validation strengthen. In other words, stakeholders no longer need to wait for adoption to materialize. CleanCore is executing now, with a pipeline that is stronger than ever.

The First Official Doge Treasury

Building on that operating momentum, CleanCore announced adding a second value driver: a digital treasury that launched with the acquisition of over 285 million Doge valued at about $68 million. In less than a week, that step vaulted CleanCore into position as that asset's largest treasury holder in the world.

That status is expected to strengthen. Management has set a near-term milestone of owning a billion-Doge within 30 days and a long-term goal of 5% of the total circulating supply. To ensure security and credibility, CleanCore announced a partnership with Robinhood's digital division, which will act as custodian, a partnership that anchors the treasury to one of the most recognized and powerful platforms in the market.

The strategy makes sense because it is built around a core idea: utility drives adoption. Doge is no longer just a cultural phenomenon; it has become a fast, low-cost payment network with growing acceptance in retail, tipping, charitable giving, and even early-stage applications in IoT and micro-transactions. With that, CleanCore has made the decision to not park its balance sheet in idle reserves but instead to align it with an asset whose value could be driven by everyday use. By tying its treasury to this type of asset, CleanCore positions itself to capture many of these benefits as adoption spreads and utility expands across payments, reserve services, savings-style programs, and global transfers.

A Treasury Strategy That Reduces Dilution Risk

What makes the ZONE's treasury pivot more than a headline is the way it reshapes the financing model for a small-cap. Investors know the pain of serial equity raises that dilute ownership and weigh down returns. CleanCore is breaking that cycle. By holding a large, liquid reserve that can be mobilized for liquidity, collateral, or balance sheet strength, the company reduces its dependence on dilution-heavy financings.

That pivot does more than protect investors. It broadens CleanCore's profile, placing it at the intersection of industrial execution and financial innovation. One value driver strengthens the business through contracts and revenues. The other builds resilience and flexibility through a forward-looking treasury.

It also sends a cultural signal. CleanCore demonstrates that treasury management can be innovative, extending beyond a back-office function. By turning liquidity into a growth asset, the company is reframing what resilience looks like in a micro-cap.

A Culture of Leading, Not Following

None of this is a coincidence. Behind both value drivers is the same force driving results: a leadership culture willing to move first. In industrial cleaning, CleanCore walked away from chemical-heavy products years before regulators forced the shift. In finance, it has embraced digital reserves years before its peers consider them safe. Both moves required conviction. Both moves show a company unafraid of being early to the right trend.

The result is a dual-engine growth story. CleanCore is scaling its industrial business while also building the largest Doge-specific treasury in the world, with powerhouse Robinhood's digital arm serving as custodian. That combination of operational execution and financial innovation is rare, and it is exactly what sets CleanCore apart in a crowded market of companies still clinging to outdated playbooks.

