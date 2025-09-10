Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
10.09.2025 03:48 Uhr
intelamp Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Display of Solar-Powered LEDs

  • 36,862 intelamp Solar LED Lights Illuminate a Vision of "World Peace"

DUNHUANG, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- intelamp, a global innovator in solar landscape lighting solutions, has set a new Guinness World Record for Largest display of solar-powered LEDs. On August 28, a dazzling array of 36,862 intelamp solar lights lit up the iconic Mingsha Mountain dunes in Dunhuang, forming a brilliant "Silk Road" lighting pattern.

36,862 intelamp Solar LED Lights Set Guinness World Record

This spectacular display surpassed the previous record of 24,765 lights set in Japan and drew a crowd of more than 40,000 visitors. Beyond its breathtaking visual impact, the event highlighted the vast potential of renewable energy and reaffirmed intelamp's mission to deliver sustainable lighting solutions worldwide.

"For us, this record is more than just a number. It represents our vision to bring light, warmth, and friendship to communities across the globe," said Master Tang, Chief Scientist of intelamp. "As a Shenzhen-based company, we are proud to demonstrate how solar innovation can inspire both sustainable development and cultural connection."

For eight consecutive years, intelamp has advanced solar education through global outreach programs in schools and communities. The company has also partnered with international NGOs, donating tens of thousands of solar lamps to raise awareness of renewable energy. In addition, intelamp supports cultural and athletic initiatives, including sponsorship of an international rugby team in Shenzhen to promote cross-cultural friendship.

China produces more than 90% of the world's solar lights, and intelamp stands out for its high-performance design, durability, and long lifespan. Recognized widely on Amazon and through its official website (www.intelamp.com), the brand continues to expand steadily into global markets.

About intelamp

intelamp is a leading solar lighting company headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Committed to innovation, durability, and environmental responsibility, intelamp designs cutting-edge solar landscape lighting solutions. With a mission to spread light and friendship across the world, intelamp is consistently recognized as a trusted brand in solar technology.

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/105300-largest-display-of-solar-powered-leds

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769564/The_Silk_Road_at_Dunhuang_China.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intelamp-sets-guinness-world-record-for-largest-display-of-solar-powered-leds-302551722.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
