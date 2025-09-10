SINGAPORE, Sept 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The World Quantum Summit (WQS) 2025 returns to Singapore from 23-25 September at Sheraton Towers, Singapore, under the theme "Quantum Unboxed: Extending the Reach of AI." As the premier global forum focused on pragmatic quantum deployments, this year's Summit spotlights how quantum technologies are actively transforming industries from logistics and finance to healthcare and security.Quantum Capital Index 2025WQS unveils its flagship Quantum Capital Index (QCI) 2025, a 45-page strategic benchmark analyzing 60 global quantum startups. With $2 billion+ in funding tracked, QCI ranks the top 30 companies across key metrics such as financial scale, technological readiness, market adoption, and capital efficiency to provide actionable intelligence for investors and enterprise leaders (wqs.events).Pre-Summit Workshops - 23-24 SeptemberAhead of the main conference, participants will join an immersive two-day workshop series led by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).These sessions are designed to equip delegates with the fundamental knowledge of quantum technology covering core concepts in quantum computing, communication, and security ensuring all attendees are well-prepared to engage with the technical depth and real-world applications presented during the summit.The workshops will combine lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on training, giving participants:A grounding in quantum mechanics principles relevant to computing.Exposure to quantum programming basics and simulation tools.Insights into quantum communication and cryptography foundations.Context for how these fundamentals translate into the industry deployments showcased at WQS.All participants will receive a Certificate of Completion awarded by SUTD, providing formal recognition of their achievement and readiness to engage in advanced quantum dialogue.Conference Highlights - 25 SeptemberDelegates will then dive into cutting-edge sessions addressing the most pressing developments in quantum and AI convergence:Global Quantum Investment Landscape - latest funding flows, deal trends, and the unveiling of the Quantum Capital IndexFrontiers in Quantum Hardware - superconducting, photonic, ion-trap, and hybrid architectures.Quantum Security & Cryptography - readiness of quantum-safe encryption, VPNs, and standards.Quantum in Finance - case studies in fraud detection, portfolio optimization, and market risk modeling.Quantum for Healthcare & Pharma - breakthroughs in drug discovery and molecular simulation.AI Meets Quantum - solving barren plateaus, debugging quantum ML, and scaling hybrid quantum AI systems.National Quantum Strategies - policy frameworks and East West collaboration opportunities.Building the Talent Pipeline - addressing the global skills gap in quantum-AI and cybersecurity.Why This Summit MattersWitness the convergence of AI and quantum in action no hypotheticals, just delivered results.Dive deep with the QCI report: understand where capital, technology, and market readiness intersect.Hands-on demos, certifications, curated investor-founder forums, and East-West thought leadership converge to shape the next phase of quantum disruption.Register & Learn MoreFor full agenda, registration details, and insights, visit wqs.events about the event and QCI 2025.Media Contact:Eric Khoo (Mr.)Head of Global Events and PartnershipsThe Pinnacle Group Internationaleric.khoo@pinnaclegroup.global+65 8383 2480Source: Pinnacle Group InternationalCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.