Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 04:12 Uhr
HD Hyundai Showcases Next-Generation Gas Carriers in Gastech 2025

-Participating in the world's largest gas exhibition from Sep 9-12 in Milan, Italy

- A total of 36 certifications received and multiple MOUs signed, presenting digital transformation and eco-friendly solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai is set to unveil the future of sustainable gas carriers applied with eco-friendly, AI technologies at Gastech, the world's largest gas exhibition.

A bird's-eye view of HD Hyundai's exhibition booth at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy

Six affiliates - HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo, HD Hyundai Samho, HD Hyundai Marine Solution, and HD Hyundai Electric - participate in the exhibition held in Milan, Italy, from September 9 to 12.

HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Kisun, along with executives and staff members from the Sales, R&D, and Engineering divisions, will introduce their eco-friendly technologies to major shipping companies and leading classification societies and present future strategies for the maritime industry.

During the exhibition, HD Hyundai is set to participate in a total of 36 events, obtaining technology certifications from global classification societies and signing multiple MOUs with major companies.

HD Hyundai will receive an Approval in Principle from classification societies, including DNV, for their next-generation gas carrier design. The design places the crew accommodation block at the forward section to maximize upper deck space, which allows for the installation of multiple wind-assisted propulsion systems to enhance fuel efficiency.

HD Hyundai will also be certified for AI-based solutions that improve fuel efficiency. HD Hyundai will receive AIP from the American Bureau of Shipping for VesselWise, a solution that autonomously optimizes equipment operation without crew intervention. They will also receive a Product Design Assessment for its AI-driven Cargo Handling Solution, a solution that optimizes the use of boil-off gas during voyages.

They are also collaborating to demonstrate an AI solution that helps respond to fire accidents on ships. HD Hyundai will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Sweden's Consilium to integrate its AI-based integrated safety control solution with a ship's existing fire detection system.

In addition, HD Hyundai will sign an MOU with Lloyd's Register for a joint development project to convert an LPG carrier into an ammonia dual-fuel vessel.

"HD Hyundai possesses optimal technologies that not only comply with environmental standards but also maximize vessel performance," an HD Hyundai official said. "Through continuous investment and innovation, we will lead the era of carbon-neutral shipping."


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769554/2025_______HD.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163576/HD_Hyundai_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hd-hyundai-showcases-next-generation-gas-carriers-in-gastech-2025-302551733.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
