Wondershare Launches PDFelement V12, Integrating Advanced AI to Redefine PDF Productivity

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in creative software products and solutions, announced the release of Wondershare PDFelement V12, the latest version of its flagship PDF solution. The upgrade introduces advanced AI-powered capabilities, enhanced batch processing, and professional-grade tools, making PDF workflows faster, smarter, and more cost-effective for individuals and businesses alike. As an AI-driven one-stop platform, it offers a fast, affordable, and user-friendly experience for editing, converting, signing PDFs, and more, with seamless cross-platform access across desktop, mobile, and web.

Building on its position as one of the industry's leading PDF softwares, Wondershare PDFelement has consistently been recognized for its powerful functionality and user-centric design. In the past year,Wondershare PDFelement was recognized with 58 G2 awards-including "Leader" and "Highest User Adoption" awards-reinforcing its reputation for delivering robust and user-driven solutions.

Key Features of Wondershare PDFelement V12 include:

AI-Powered Tools: Enhancing intelligence across everyday document workflows.

Smart Redact: Instantly conceal sensitive information with high accuracy.

AI Translation: Accelerates document translation with enhanced accuracy, with support for both single and batch translation across 75 languages, up from 50 in the previous version.

Multiple-AI Models Support: Empowers users to seamlessly switch between ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Gemini to tailor their AI experience.

Batch Productivity: Making large-scale document management faster and more efficient.

Batch Sign: Digitally sign multiple PDFs in one step, reducing repetitive tasks.

Batch Crop: Crop multiple files simultaneously for faster, more consistent results.

Professional-Grade Tools: Delivering precision and control for specialized workflows.

Accurately measure lengths, areas, and curves for precision workflows.

Import and use custom stamps.

Complete fast, one-click digital signing.

Revamped framework & UI: Delivering a smoother, more personalized workflow.

Refreshed Workspace: Enjoy a cleaner, modern interface designed for efficiency.

Customizable Access: Pin your favorite tools to the top menu for quicker navigation and a workflow tailored to your needs.

"We remain committed to our mission-to stay at the forefront of technology-continually advancing PDFelement's PDF and AI capabilities to deliver a better experience for every user," said Aiden, Head of Wondershare PDFelement. "With model switching in Chat with PDF, professional domain-level translation, AI-powered smart redaction, a refreshed UI, and expanded batch tools, PDFelement 12 makes complex work faster, safer, and easier."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, and its pricing starts at $79.99/year or $129.99 perpetual. Team and Education plans are also available with more information available on the website. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, and Instagram to get more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With a presence in over 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

