10.09.2025 05:30 Uhr
Dahua Technology: Dahua Launches WITHS Wireless Camera Series at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, announced the global debut of WITHS Series at IFA Berlin 2025. Developed to meet the specific needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), WITHS provides intelligent, simple-to-deploy, and reliable wireless surveillance solutions that enable owners to safeguard their shops, offices, warehouses, and outdoor facilities with ease.


WITHS: Smarts, Simplicity, Security

The name WITHS represents its philosophy - With Smarts, With Simplicity, With Security. Unlike traditional wired systems that can be complex and costly to install, WITHS offers plug-and-play deployment, making advanced surveillance more accessible to SMBs. Equipped with AI-powered detection and real-time alerts, the WITHS range allows business owners to focus on daily operations while maintaining peace of mind.

Product Lineup at IFA 2025

The WITHS portfolio covers both indoor and outdoor applications, delivering tailored solutions for diverse business environments. At IFA, three flagship products attracted particular attention:

  • Hero Series - Featuring dual lens-dual vision, AI human/pet detection, auto tracking (with pan & tilt), one-click privacy mode, and two-way talk. It provides wide and detailed coverage while enabling interactive indoor protection.
  • Picoo Series - Built for outdoor security, it offers WizColor full-color imaging, AI detection for humans, vehicles, and pets, smart dual-light technology, IP66 weatherproofing, auto tracking, and two-way audio, ensuring reliable protection.
  • Apollo Series - Designed for remote and off-grid sites, this model with rugged build combines 4G connectivity and solar power with AI detection, extending monitoring to areas lacking network or electricity, such as farms and construction sites.

All WITHS cameras support remote control via Dahua's DMSS app, allowing business owners to monitor and manage their system anytime, anywhere at their fingertips. For larger deployments, seamless integration with Dahua NVR systems enables centralized management across multiple sites with local storage and unified control.

Comprehensive AIoT Solutions Beyond Surveillance

In addition to WITHS, Dahua presented a wide range of AIoT innovations at IFA 2025. Highlights included the D-Volt EV Charging Solutions for smart and sustainable mobility, the AirShield Wireless Alarm Series for intrusion and environmental monitoring, as well as smart building products, fire safety systems, consumer networking devices, and immersive gaming monitors.

By debuting WITHS and showcasing its AIoT portfolio at IFA 2025, Dahua remains dedicated to delivering solutions that are smarter, safer, and more sustainable, enabling a smarter society and better living.

For more information about WITHS, visit here.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769603/image_997583_11551642.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074657/Dahua_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahua-launches-withs-wireless-camera-series-at-ifa-2025-302551821.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
