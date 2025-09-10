Collision Clinic LTD Recognized with 2025-26 Consumer Choice Award for Automobile Body Shop in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Collision Clinic LTD, a trusted leader in automotive collision repair, has been recognized with the 2025-26 Consumer Choice Award in the Automobile Body Shop category for St. John's. With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, the company has earned a reputation for quality repairs, ethical business practices, and exceptional customer service.

Since opening its flagship Topsail Road location in 1978, Collision Clinic has grown into a two-location operation serving St. John's and surrounding areas. The company's Torbay Road facility was added to meet growing demand, but the mission has remained the same: deliver precise, manufacturer-approved repairs, backed by transparent service and a commitment to safety.

A Legacy of Trust and Quality

Collision Clinic LTD was founded with the belief that customers deserve not only exceptional repair work but also complete peace of mind. Vehicles today are more technologically advanced than ever, and the company has continually adapted to meet those changes by investing heavily in advanced technology, and cutting-edge equipment. says the Collision Clinic team. Our technicians are highly trained in the industry, completing specialized ongoing education to keep pace with evolving vehicle designs and materials. From aluminum body repair to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration, the team is prepared to handle the complex requirements of today's vehicles.

This dedication to ongoing improvement has afforded Collision Clinic to become both manufacturers certified, and customer preferred for all makes and models. Certification credentials are a mark of the company's adherence to strict repair guidelines, ensuring repairs are completed correctly and safely.

Commitment to the Community

Beyond collision repair, Collision Clinic has a long-standing tradition of community involvement, supporting local causes and initiatives that make a positive impact in St. John's. The company's deep roots in the area have fostered strong relationships, and many customers have been returning for generations.

"We take the repair of our customers' vehicles very seriously," and it is important to provide them with the peace of mind that their vehicle is back on the road safely. Being able to serve our community for over 45 years is something we are deeply proud of."

Our Nationwide Lifetime Guarantee has you covered for as long as you own your vehicle.

About Collision Clinic LTD

Collision Clinic LTD is a manufacturer-certified and customer-preferred collision repair facility with two locations: Topsail Rd and Torbay Rd. Established in 1978, the company is dedicated to restoring vehicles to manufacturer specifications through expert craftsmanship, advanced technology, and premium customer service.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

