Lobe Sciences Ltd. and Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present a New Therapeutic Approach for the Treatment of Chronic Cluster Headaches at Clusterbusters 2025

VANCOUVER, B.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Lobe Sciences Ltd. ("Lobe" or the "Company") (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Clusterbusters 20th Annual U.S. Patient Conference taking place September 11-14, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas (near Dallas/Ft. Worth).

This conference is a cornerstone for the cluster headache community, bringing together patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates for a weekend of education, support, and connection. Lobe's participation underscores its commitment to advancing innovative therapies for chronic cluster headache and other underserved conditions.

"For 25 years, Clusterbusters has been leading research and education on the use of psychedelics to treat cluster headache. We welcome Lobe Sciences and Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals to our conference to share their work developing conjugated psilocin as a treatment for chronic cluster headache. This medicine has great potential to better manage debilitating cluster headaches, and we support their expedited pathway to bring patients relief as soon as possible."

--Bob Wold, Founder and Executive Director of Clusterbusters, the largest patient advocacy organization for people living with cluster headache.

Dr. Fred D. Sancilio, Chairman and CEO of Lobe Sciences Ltd. will be discussing ongoing research conducted by its subsidiary; Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cynaptec's lead compound, L-130, Conjugated Psilocin, is being studied as a potential treatment for Chronic Cluster Headaches.

Lobe recently announced that it had secured $6M in funding in Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, with an investor option for up to an additional $20M to complete the US FDA submission of L-130. Dr. Sancilio said, "we've been working with the leadership of Clusterbusters for over a year and they've been instrumental in sharing patient experiences with this devastating condition. Our goal at this conference will be to build a wider bridge to patients and establish a patient advocacy team that can help us design meaningful clinical endpoints, with firsthand experience with the disease."

The Company will be available at the conference to meet patients interested in participating in the design of studies and sharing their thoughts for future relevant studies.

About Conjugated PsilocinTM- Conjugated PsilocinTM is a novel, patented, oral, stable analog of psilocin, the active metabolite of the prodrug psilocybin, designed to enhance bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy, which has been identified as having therapeutic potential in a variety of neurological conditions. Whereas conventional psilocin is an unstable compound that has been challenging for the industry to develop as a standalone pharmaceutical, Conjugated Psilocin's stability and bioavailability profile, and associated safety and efficacy signals, suggest potential for prescription drug development in a variety of neurological and psychiatric indications.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare neurological and hematological conditions. The company operates through two subsidiaries:

• Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a private Delaware company currently owned 64% by Lobe Sciences Ltd) is advancing Conjugated Psilocin (CP), a patented new chemical entity targeting Chronic Cluster Headache, for which it will seek an orphan indication. Substance use disorder (SUD) and possibly additional CNS disorders and other indications are under strategic review.

• Altemia, Inc. is addressing sickle cell disease with two complementary assets: a medical food currently in early-stage distribution, and S-100, a patent-pending therapeutic candidate designed to treat the underlying pathology of the disease.

Lobe's pipeline is differentiated by intellectual property, clinical momentum, and a strategic focus on high-value, underserved markets.

For additional Information, please contact:

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

info@lobesciences.com

www.lobesciences.com

Neither the "CSE" Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation: the expectation that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; the expectation that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed; and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that: the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms and timing anticipated; and that the proceeds from the Offering will be used as anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that: the Company will not receive the necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will not complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, or at all; and that the Company will be unable to use the proceeds received from the Offering.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lobe-sciences-ltd.-and-cynaptec-pharmaceuticals-inc.-to-present-a-new-therapeutic-app-1069779