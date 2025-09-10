London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has integrated XRP Ledger support to expand interoperability and strengthen blockchain infrastructure. This addition allows Imagen users to benefit from faster settlements, enhanced liquidity, and improved scalability across its growing ecosystem.

Delivering scalable AI and blockchain solutions for decentralized connectivity.

The integration of XRP Ledger ensures that creators and communities enjoy seamless peer-to-peer transactions, reducing costs and boosting efficiency in decentralized engagement. Combined with Imagen's adaptive AI-powered personalization tools, this interoperability upgrade reinforces the platform's focus on scalability and creator empowerment.

By adopting the XRP Ledger, Imagen Network takes another step toward uniting blockchain efficiency with advanced AI systems. This development highlights the project's dedication to building transparent, secure, and adaptive decentralized ecosystems for creators and communities worldwide.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI platform focused on enhancing social ecosystems through adaptive personalization, transparency, and multi-chain blockchain integration. By merging intelligent tools with scalable infrastructure, Imagen empowers creators and communities to thrive in Web3.

