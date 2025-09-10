Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces the appointment of Walid Damou as Group Chief Financial Officer and Partner, effective February 2026.

Mr. Damou brings extensive experience in corporate finance and private markets. He succeeds Patrice Schuetz, who left recently to pursue a new career opportunity.

Mr. Damou joins Antin from CVC Capital Partners, where he was Head of Business Development and Shareholder Relations. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade in Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking Division, advising private markets companies on landmark transactions including Antin's IPO in 2021. Mr. Damou began his career at Credit Suisse in 2011.

Mr. Damou holds a Master of Science in Management from HEC Paris.

Alain Rauscher, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said: "We are delighted that Walid will be joining us. His expertise and knowledge of our industry and of Antin will be valuable assets as we continue reinforcing our strong foundations and driving Antin's growth."

Walid Damou commented: "It is an honour to be joining Antin as Group CFO and Partner. Having worked closely with the team, including during the IPO, I have long admired Antin's track record and values. I look forward to collaborating with such talented people and contributing to Antin's continued growth and success."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

