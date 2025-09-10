Vistage Worldwide, Inc.: EGN, a Vistage Company, Names Rikke Lolk Fjeldsted as CEO to Lead Next Growth Phase

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistage, the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses, today announced the appointment of Rikke Lolk Fjeldsted as CEO of its Denmark-based subsidiary EGN, effective September 15, 2025. Fjeldsted's appointment marks the next step in more tightly aligning Vistage and EGN to create a unified global platform built on the power of expert-led peer groups. EGN will continue to operate as a key part of Vistage's global network, which now serves more than 45,000 members in 40 countries.

"Rikke shares our conviction that CEOs and their leaders benefit from diverse perspectives of trusted peers as they lead through complexity," said Rob Ristagno, President of International Operations at Vistage Worldwide. "Her leadership will accelerate the integration of EGN and Vistage, ensuring that together we deliver a seamless peer advisory experience. We both believe deeply that expert-led peer groups are the most powerful model for how leaders learn, and Rikke is uniquely positioned to advance that vision at EGN. Under her leadership, EGN will focus on expanding its CEO member community to help more executives worldwide become better leaders, make better decisions and deliver better results."

Fjeldsted has extensive experience in sales execution, leadership, growth strategies and organizational transformation. She most recently served as Executive Commercial Director for Hotels at Bellagroup, a leading player in Denmark's hospitality industry, where she oversaw three international hotels: the Copenhagen Marriott, AC Hotel Bella Sky Copenhagen, and Crowne Plaza Copenhagen Towers. Earlier in her career, she was Chief Sales Officer at Presidents Institute and held senior sales positions at Mater A/S and Bolia.com. Fjeldsted currently serves on the boards of Board Company and DenkProducties, and has previously served on the boards of MPI Scandinavia Chapter and Wonderful Copenhagen. She holds a Master's degree in Business Studies from Roskilde University and has completed executive leadership training at Columbia Business School.

"I am inspired by EGN and Vistage's shared purpose of helping high-integrity leaders make great decisions that benefit their companies, families and communities, and it is an honor to join EGN as CEO at this pivotal moment," said Rikke Lolk Fjeldsted. "My focus will be on bringing EGN and Vistage even closer together to create a unified peer advisory platform for CEOs and their leaders. Together we will expand access to confidential groups, expert coaching and a global network, building on our shared belief that guided peer groups are the best way for leaders to learn, grow and achieve lasting results."

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we've helped CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching. Today, more than 45,000 members in 40 countries rely on Vistage to make better decisions that achieve better results for their companies, families and communities. Learn more at vistage.com

About EGN

Founded in 1992, EGN (Executives' Global Network) is a professional peer network with nearly 13,000 members in 13 countries. With almost 900 peer groups across 70 functional areas, EGN creates personal, professional and business value through confidential networks of peers who share experiences and insights with the ambition of making each other better-every day.

