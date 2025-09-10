MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Half-Year Closing 2025

MCH GROUP INCREASES HALF-YEAR PROFIT AND STRENGTHENS PROFITABILITY

MCH Group closed the first half of 2025 with an increase in earnings. Despite lower revenues, profitability improved further - clear evidence of the implementation of efficiency measures.

For the third consecutive time, following years of losses, MCH Group reported a positive half-year result. Despite a slight decline in revenue, profitability increased markedly: net profit amounted to CHF 5.3 million, operating income to CHF 222.4 million, while EBITDA rose to CHF 18.9 million - an increase of CHF 3.6 million compared to the prior-year period. This confirms the positive impact of MCH Group's efficiency measures, which streamlined structures and processes and reduced the cost base. At the same time, new opportunities have been opened in Basel and internationally - laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth and profitability.

Key consolidated figures at a glance (prior-year period 2024 in brackets):

Operating income: CHF 222.4 million (CHF 236.6 million)

CHF 222.4 million (CHF 236.6 million) EBITD A : CHF 18.9 million (CHF 15.3 million)

CHF 18.9 million (CHF 15.3 million) Net profit: CHF 5.3 million (CHF 3.8 million)

Solid performance across business areas

In the first half of 2025, MCH Group delivered solid results across its business areas. Art Basel confirmed its international importance with successful editions in Hong Kong and Basel. On the occasion of its 55th anniversary, Art Basel Basel achieved outstanding sales across all segments and reaffirmed its leading role in the global art market. In Exhibitions & Events, the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel demonstrated the importance of a close collaboration with authorities and institutions to deliver such large-scale events, even though it wasn't a financial success. The Live Marketing Solutions (LMS) division managed more than 800 projects worldwide. These included the Sharjah Light Festival, the Novartis Brand Space at the ESC, as well as international projects for clients such as Disney, Samsung, Verizon, and Caterpillar.

Outlook for the second half of the year

For the second half of 2025, MCH Group expects to continue its path of improvements, with revenue anticipated to return to growth. This development will be supported by the seasonality of the exhibition business as well as the new strategic partnerships with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+, which represent an important step in the Group's further evolution. In addition, the sale of the Expomobilia building in Effretikon will generate a one-off positive effect on EBITDA and cash flow, while exchange rate fluctuations - particularly the weaker US dollar - are expected to weigh on the financial result.

With a clear focus on efficiency, discipline, and long-term orientation, MCH Group is also investing in new formats and partnerships, including the collaboration with Bits & Pretzels for the new Health.Tech Global Summit, which will take place for the first time in Basel in March 2026 and establish an international platform for innovation and life sciences.

About MCH Group

MCH Group, headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), is a globally active experience marketing company with a comprehensive network of services for global clients. Its core business includes unique community platforms such as the Art Basel shows in Basel, Hong Kong, Paris, Miami Beach and Qatar, as well as major national exhibitions such as Swissbau and Giardina. The Live Marketing Solutions division, with the brands MCH Global, MC2, and Expomobilia, offers individual experience marketing solutions from strategy to creation and implementation. MCH Group also operates the Basel Exhibition and Congress Center and Messe Zürich. The company employs over 800 people, around half of them in Switzerland and the USA.

Ad hoc announcements (https://www.mch-group.com/en/investors/ad-hoc-announcements/)

News (https://www.mch-group.com/en/news/)

Contact:

MCH Group Ltd.

Group Media and Public Affairs Manager

Lucia Uebersax

+41 58 206 22 43

lucia.uebersax@mch-group.com

www.mch-group.com

