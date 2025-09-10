Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
Sweepr Powers Enhanced Customer Experience for eir with Digital Journey Platform Deployment
10.09.2025 07:12 Uhr
Sweepr Technologies Limited: Sweepr Powers Enhanced Customer Experience for eir with Digital Journey Platform Deployment

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweepr, the leading AI powered Journey Orchestration Platform for the telecom industry, today announced the successful launch of its platform with eir, Ireland's leading telecommunications company. The deployment, which went live in July 2025, now supports eir's customers, offering an enhanced digital experience across multiple service and support use cases. eir's customers can now benefit from it through either the eir app support or the https://eir.ie/troubleshooting service.

Sweepr Technologies Limited Logo

The deployment represents a significant milestone for both companies, with eir's customers now benefiting from Sweepr's advanced digital journey orchestration capabilities that deliver personalised, contextual support experiences while Sweepr extends further its footprint to more customers globally.

"At eir, we're committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences through digital innovation," said a spokesperson at eir. "Sweepr's platform has transformed how we engage with our customers, providing them with intelligent, contextual support that anticipates their needs and resolves issues faster than ever before. The platform's telco-specific architecture enables it to intuitively understand the unique complexities of our services, from broadband and landline connectivity to TV issues, and deliver personalised, context-aware guidance. As a result, our customers now experience seamless digital care journeys that minimise frustration and boost satisfaction, while empowering our teams to focus on more complex, high-value interactions."

As such, eir customers can now benefit from 24/7 personalised digital support for more than 60 use cases; including but not limited to broadband and landline fault diagnostics, WiFi coverage, product FAQ and more. Going forward, the service coverage will be broadened; adding more use cases to ensure customers are helped where they need it the most.

"Sweepr's vision has always been that most customer support will start and conclude within digital channels, with only exceptional cases requiring human intervention," said Sweepr Founder and CEO, Alan Coleman. "We're now at an inflection point in customer experience technology with our transition to agentic AI architecture. This next-generation approach goes beyond traditional chatbots or static digital journeys - our agentic AI can reason, plan, and take autonomous actions to resolve complex customer issues end-to-end."

Read the full press release here:
https://sweepr.com/sweepr-powers-enhanced-customer-experience-for-eir-with-digital-journey-platform-deployment/

Contact Info:

For any questions related to eir, please contact PressOffice@eir.ie
For any questions related to Sweepr, please contact Nicolas Fortineau at nicolas.fortineau@sweepr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769000/Sweepr_Technologies_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sweepr-powers-enhanced-customer-experience-for-eir-with-digital-journey-platform-deployment-302551460.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
