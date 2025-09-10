Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of SWTCH (Switchboard) on September 9. The SWTCH/USDT spot trading pair and the SWTCH/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair have now been available to users on HTX.

SWTCH is the native token of Switchboard, which is an oracle network that allows users to permissionlessly create fast, customizable and verifiable data feeds for web3 & DeFi applications. Starting on SOL, Switchboard now supports a plethora of different SVM, MOVE and EVM ecosystems.

Switchboard is the first oracle network at scale to leverage economic security and Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to support low latency data feeds and permissionless feed creation. This unique architecture enables ultra-fast data delivery, while also allowing Switchboard oracles to securely handle user API keys for customizable data streams without compromising user security.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find us on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265837

SOURCE: HTX