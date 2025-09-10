Das Instrument 64J NO0010895568 AIRTHINGS AS NK -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2025

The instrument 64J NO0010895568 AIRTHINGS AS NK -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2025



Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2025

The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2025



Das Instrument EGID FR0000072373 EGIDE S.A. INH. EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2025

The instrument EGID FR0000072373 EGIDE S.A. INH. EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2025



Das Instrument 0A3 NL0015000RT3 NEPI ROCKCASTLE EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2025

The instrument 0A3 NL0015000RT3 NEPI ROCKCASTLE EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2025



Das Instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.09.2025

The instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2025





