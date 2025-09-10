Anzeige
WKN: 897981 | ISIN: BMG2442N1048 | Ticker-Symbol: CTH
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 15:47
0,595 Euro
-4,11 % -0,026
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6010,62309:17
0,5970,62408:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIRTHINGS
AIRTHINGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIRTHINGS ASA0,0100,00 %
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD0,595-4,11 %
COSTAIN GROUP PLC1,4400,00 %
EGIDE SA0,5360,00 %
NEPI ROCKCASTLE NV6,5000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.