WKN: A3EP2C | ISIN: CA7459321039 | Ticker-Symbol: Y3K
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2025 08:02 Uhr
Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar to Present at the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, PT / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") a leading helium project development company , is pleased to announce that Thomas Abraham-James, Pulsar's CEO and President, will present live at the European Growth Virtual Investor Conference on September 11, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET (17:00 PM BST).

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live, a recording will be made available after the event.

Pulsar invites individual and institutional investors to attend online by visiting the following link: REGISTER HERE.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.
"Thomas Abraham-James"
President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.
connect@pulsarhelium.com
+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)
+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)
https://pulsarhelium.com
https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited
(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Joint Broker)
Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick / Richard Johnson
+44 (0) 207 409 3494

OAK Securities*
(Joint Broker)
Richard McGlashan / Mungo Sheehan
+44 7879 646641 / +44 7788 266844
richard.mcglashan@oak-securities.com / mungo.sheehan@oak-securities.com
*OAK Securities is the trading name of Merlin Partners LLP, a firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Yellow Jersey PR Limited
(Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills
+44 777 5194 357
pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pulsar Helium Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/pulsar-to-present-at-the-european-growth-virtual-investor-conference-1070949

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
