intoPIX and Barnfind showcase the future of broadcast video transport at IBC 2025

intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative image compression technologies, announces that Barnfind Technologies has integrated the intoPIX JPEG XS codec into its BarnPalette Flow-XS product line. This integration enables pristine-quality video transport and conversion with ultra-low latency, bringing new efficiency and reliability to broadcast infrastructures.

The BarnPalette Flow-XS offers a seamless bridge between SDI and ST 2110-22 JPEG XS streams, ensuring visually lossless 4K and HD conversion. With optional ST 2022-7 redundancy, the solution guarantees maximum uptime and robust protection against data loss.

Key benefits of this integration include:

Visually lossless quality at all times

Ultra-low latency, perfectly suited for live production workflows

High compression efficiency (1/8 to 1/60 range), reducing bandwidth and storage usage

Seamless interoperability with ST 2110, NMOS, and ST 2022-7 standards

Flexible operation through front-panel, web interface, SNMP, and NMOS

"JPEG XS is setting a new benchmark for professional video transport," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX. "The adoption by Barnfind highlights how our technology transforms broadcast workflows, delivering the speed, quality, and flexibility the industry requires."

"At Barnfind, we are committed to offering solutions that combine efficiency with uncompromised quality," commented Elaine Sun, CEO of Barnfind Technologies. "By integrating intoPIX JPEG XS into our BarnPalette Flow-XS, we are enabling broadcasters to handle 4K and HD workflows more effectively than ever before."

Live Demonstration at IBC 2025

Join intoPIX at IBC2025 (Hall 8, Booth F85) to experience the "JPEG XS in Action" campaign and discover how JPEG XS delivers flawless quality, ultra-low latency, and unmatched efficiency for broadcast workflows.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses cutting-edge image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software designed to handle more pixels, preserve video quality with zero latency, reduce costs and power consumption, and simplify storage and connectivity. Passionate about enhancing the image experience, we empower new imaging workflows and devices by enabling HD/4K/8K video at lower costs, replacing uncompressed video while ensuring the highest quality with the lowest latency.

www.intopix.com

About Barnfind Technologies

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced fiber-optic signal-transport equipment and services worldwide. Its multi-functional platforms support a wide array of formats-including video, audio, data, KVM, MADI, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU, and ST 2110-and incorporate features like integrated routing, re-clocking, redundant operation, and optional CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind systems are fully designed and assembled in Sandefjord, with offices in Norway, the USA, and China, and are used in top-tier sporting events and cultural institutions worldwide (e.g., Formula 1, MotoGP, National Theatres, Netflix, Amazon and many others). Privately owned, the company is supported by a global network of over 60 partners and resellers.

>>Download_Press_Release_Image

>>More_Press_Images

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909813237/en/

Contacts:

Julie Van Roy

press@intopix.com

+32.10.23.84.70