Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CUTISS AG: CUTISS closes CHF 56M Series C round and signs agreement with leading EU burn center

  • Funding to support Phase 3 trial of denovoSkin and preparation for its commercialization, to advance the automation platform for tissue bioengineering, and to enable the market launch of VitiCell®.
  • Agreement with Rode Kruis Ziekenhuis establishes basis for a future CUTISS production center in The Netherlands.

ZURICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CUTISS, a late-stage clinical TechBio at the forefront of tissue therapeutics and regenerative medicine, has announced the closing of its Series C round for a total of CHF 56M with existing and new investors, bringing total funds raised to more than CHF 125M.

denovoSkin, a personalized bio-engineered human skin graft developed by CUTISS. Currently in Phase 3 clinical trials in Europe. (c) Frank Brüderli

The proceeds will be used to progress with the Phase 3 trial of the lead product denovoSkin which started earlier this year, and to prepare for its commercialization. The denovoSkin is a bio-engineered, personalized skin graft that promises to transform skin surgery and significantly improve patient outcomes, compared to the standard of care.

The funds will also advance the industrialization and clinical readiness of the world's first automated manufacturing platform for personalized tissue therapy, a key component for bringing denovoSkin to market at scale.

CUTISS has also signed a collaboration agreement with its new investor Rode Kruis Ziekenhuis (RKZ), which could see the creation of CUTISS' first international commercial production facility in the Netherlands, once denovoSkin is approved. RKZ is a leading EU clinical trials center, participating in the Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for denovoSkin.

Dr. Daniela Marino, CEO and co-founder of CUTISS, stated: "The successful closing demonstrates confidence in our vision and ability to bring transformative skin therapies to patients. We're grateful for the continued trust of existing investors and warmly welcome new investors on board. Furthermore, the agreement with RKZ sets the stage for our future expansion with the potential to revolutionize the skin surgery market in Europe and globally."

Nadine Vieleers, CEO Rode Kruis Ziekenhuis / Burn Center Beverwijk, commented: "As a clinical institution dedicated to advancing burn care, we're committed to support CUTISS and the development of denovoSkin. We're excited to continue our closer collaboration, and the agreement we've signed sets out our vision for bringing their revolutionary skin tissue therapy to our patients as a priority."

Further details regarding the announcement available here: https://cutiss.swiss/newsroom/

For media enquiries: Toomas Kull, kull@cpc-pr.com, +41 767 480 174

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765893/CUTISS_denovoSkin.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765892/CUTISS_Logo.jpg

CUTISS AG Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cutiss-closes-chf-56m-series-c-round-and-signs-agreement-with-leading-eu-burn-center-302548028.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.