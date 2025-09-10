Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phoenix Contact Expands Footprint in Saudi Arabia with Launch of Phoenix Contact Trading LLC

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Contact, a global leader in industrial automation and connectivity solutions, proudly announces the establishment of Phoenix Contact Trading LLC in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2024, this strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to deepening its presence in the region and aligning with Saudi Arabia's dynamic economic and industrial transformation.

Phoenix Contact Expands Footprint in Saudi Arabia with Launch of Phoenix Contact Trading LLC

The new entity enables Phoenix Contact to engage more closely with the Saudi market, delivering tailored products and services that meet local needs and support national development initiatives. The company's collaboration with trusted local partners has been instrumental in launching operations, leveraging their expertise to drive innovation, infrastructure support, and the adoption of localized solutions.

A cornerstone of Phoenix Contact's strategy in the Kingdom is the development of local talent. Through targeted training programs, career development initiatives, and knowledge exchange, the company aims to foster long-term growth that reflects the ambitions and capabilities of the Saudi workforce.

Phoenix Contact Trading LLC offers a comprehensive portfolio of components and system solutions for energy generation, transportation, and distribution, as well as for device manufacturing, machine building, and control cabinet construction. The product range includes:

  • Modular and specialized terminal blocks
  • PCB connectors and cable connection technology
  • Installation accessories and electronic interfaces
  • Power supplies and automation systems based on Ethernet and wireless technologies
  • Open control systems, safety solutions, and surge protection systems

These solutions empower system installers, operators, and infrastructure developers across industrial, urban, and transportation sectors.

As a pioneer in digital transformation, Phoenix Contact integrates its deep experience in in-house machine building to support seamless data flow across the entire product lifecycle-from engineering and production to installation and maintenance.

With a strong foundation in Saudi Arabia, Phoenix Contact remains committed to sustainable development, customer-centric innovation, and empowering the future of industry in the Kingdom.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768628/Phoenix_Contact_Trading_LLC_Infographic.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280983/Phoenix_Contact_Logo.jpg

Phoenix Contact Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phoenix-contact-expands-footprint-in-saudi-arabia-with-launch-of-phoenix-contact-trading-llc-302550624.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.