PR Newswire
10.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qiddiya Investment Company Selects Yardi's Cloud Real Estate Platform

Investment company adopts Yardi's cloud-based software to accelerate digital transformation and deliver operational excellence

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® announces that Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), will utilise its cloud-based asset and property management platform to enhance its commercial real estate operations.

Investment company, Qiddiya, adopts Yardi's cloud-based software to accelerate digital transformation and deliver operational excellence

One of its major projects is being developed into a premier destination for entertainment, sports and culture. Located just outside Riyadh, the 360-square-kilometre city is set to attract millions of visitors annually.

"Qiddiya is redefining the future of entertainment and cultural development in the region," said Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "We are honoured to support their vision with technology that drives operational performance and client satisfaction."

See how Yardi can help support your commercial real estate operations with an end-to-end cloud solution.

About Qiddiya Investment Company

Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) is developing Qiddiya City, the capital of Entertainment, Sports, and Culture. As part of Vision 2030, Qiddiya aims to create a world-class destination, boosting the entertainment sector, quality of life, and tourism in Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit Qiddiya.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768667/Yardi_Qiddiya.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5500385/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qiddiya-investment-company-selects-yardis-cloud-real-estate-platform-302550694.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
