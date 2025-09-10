Modern Meadow's INNOVERA Material Offers Style and Protection for Bellroy's New Tech Cases and Accessories

Bellroy launches first products featuring INNOVERA in September, giving consumers additional sustainable carry good choices

NUTLEY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow , a leader in bio-design, today announced that Bellroy , a global carry brand from Australia, will use its next-generation transformative material, INNOVERA, for a new line of select tech cases and accessories giving consumers an animal-free option replicating the look, feel and smell of traditional leather. During its September 10 product launch, Bellroy will offer phone cases for the iPhone 17, MagSafe-compatible wallets and Pod Jackets for the new AirPods, all made with INNOVERA. On September 16, Bellroy will release an INNOVERA capsule collection with some of Bellroy's bestselling small leather goods including key and passport covers as well as a wallet.

"We formed a partnership with Bellroy to help them bring environmentally sustainable INNOVERA-based products to market," said Modern Meadow CEO David Williamson, PhD. "With our shared commitment to create high-performance, aesthetically beautiful products that minimize our impact on the planet, we both continue to meet the growing consumer demand for responsibility and transparency without compromising quality. INNOVERA delivers the perfect balance of science, sustainability and luxury - an experience that creates ideal materials for designers and brands to bring their ideas to life, making them resonate with consumers."

INNOVERA is crafted using plant-based proteins, biopolymers and recycled rubber - resulting in over 80% renewable carbon content. It integrates into industry standard manufacturing processes and is offered in various colors, haptics and finishes. Additionally, the material is lightweight and twice as strong as traditional leather.

Through Modern Meadow's new online shop , designers and brands can now purchase INNOVERA samples to explore how they can work with Modern Meadow and its tannery partners to co-create custom materials. In this case, Bellroy selected Heller-Leder as the supplier of INNOVERA for its products, showcasing how the collaboration between INNOVERA, brand and tannery can fulfill the design and sustainability needs of the automotive, footwear, fashion and interiors industries.

"At Bellroy, we choose our materials based on a balance of functionality, durability and their ability to age gracefully," said Bellroy Chief Production Officer Arya Ghavifekr. "INNOVERA brings new meaning to longevity in tech cases and accessories with its strength, protection, superior resistance to wear and patina, and similarities to real leather. We believe our customers will like the innovative character of INNOVERA."

"By partnering with Modern Meadow, we found a solutions provider that is aligned with our approach to sustainability and using business for good to make products that last and have a positive impact on the planet," said Bellroy Co-Founder Andy Fallshaw.

Visit bellroy.com/innovera to learn more about the new products.

About Modern Meadow & INNOVERA

INNOVERA is the transformative material crafted using plant-based proteins, biopolymers and recycled rubber, resulting in more than 80% renewable carbon content. Completely animal-free, INNOVERA is masterfully engineered to replicate the look and feel of the collagen found in leather. Developed by the bio-design company Modern Meadow (Nutley, New Jersey, USA), INNOVERA redefines what's possible across the automotive, footwear, furniture and fashion accessories spaces, creating high-performance products with a lower environmental impact. Versatile, functional, immediately scalable and adaptable to any process, INNOVERA flows seamlessly with creativity: a material that works in perfect harmony with the legacy of tanneries and brands, without compromising on quality or performance. For more information, visit innovera-world.com or follow the company on Instagram and LinkedIn .

