BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 08:10 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lloyds Auctions: Brand-New Tech to Sell from Just £1

Over 1,000 Brand-New HP Thin Clients Auctioned from £1, present an unmissable opportunity for bargains for businesses, resellers, and eco-conscious buyers

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lloyds Auctions is offering the chance to acquire premium computing technology at rock-bottom prices, with more than 1,000 brand-new Hewlett Packard (HP) Thin Clients hitting the online auction block this month. Each item starts at just £1 with no reserve, turning what could have been e-waste into valuable assets for savvy buyers.

"This auction not only delivers exceptional value but also promotes sustainability by diverting these high-quality devices from potential landfill," said Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer at Lloyds Auctions. "For IT professionals, businesses modernising their setups, and resellers eyeing quick profits, this is a prime moment to stock up on brand-new, boxed HP Thin Clients at unprecedented low costs."

Tailored for secure office use, cloud computing, and remote desktop environments, HP Thin Clients stand out as efficient alternatives to traditional laptops or full PCs. These compact devices rely on centralised servers for processing, slashing energy consumption and maintenance needs while enhancing data security. As part of HP's sustainable PC lineup, they incorporate up to 50% recycled materials and are engineered for lower power usage, aligning with global efforts to reduce environmental impact.

The global Thin Client market underscores this appeal, valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2023 and forecasted to grow to USD 2.04 billion by 2032, as enterprises prioritise cost savings, security, and eco-friendly IT solutions.

Resellers and bulk buyers will find value here, with opportunities to purchase at auction prices far below retail and resell for substantial margins on platforms like eBay or through refurbished IT channels - a common practice that extends product lifecycles and boosts profitability in the secondary market.

By snapping up these items, participants can contribute to a circular economy, preventing electronic waste from entering landfills and supporting HP's broader sustainability goals, including net-zero emissions targets by 2040.

"These world-leading HP devices are built for longevity and efficiency, making them ideal for resale or direct use in sustainable business operations," Mr Hames added. "We're expecting strong interest from across the UK, as this clearance highlights both economic and environmental wins."

The fully online auction is accessible to individuals, resellers, and organisations nationwide. Bidding is open nowand concludes on Monday, 22nd of September 2025. View the catalogueand register at lloydsauctions.uk



kirstie@lloydsauctions.com.au: 0458 240 469 Kirstie Minifie

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
