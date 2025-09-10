Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 08:58 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE ASTEK: Astek Accelerates in Spain and Strengthens Its European Footprint in the Aerospace Sector with the Acquisition of Quantion

September 10, 2025

Astek Accelerates in Spain and Strengthens Its European Footprint in the Aerospace Sector with the Acquisition of Quantion

Astek, a global engineering and technology consulting group, announces the acquisition of Quantion, a well-established Spanish player in digital transformation. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, Quantion has earned the trust of major European clients through its "Digital Factory 360º" model, which combines cutting-edge innovation, integrated business solutions, and robust delivery capabilities. This acquisition consolidates Astek's presence in Spain and reinforces its position as a European leader in digital services.

A Strengthened European Presence

With over 150 experts and an annual growth rate of around 30% since 2020, Quantion's integration marks a key milestone in Astek's European expansion strategy and significantly enhances its footprint in Spain, where the Group now employs 500 professionals.

Barcelona will become one of Astek's strategic Global Delivery Centers, enhancing the Group's nearshore offering and strengthening partnerships with key European accounts.

A Strategic Alignment on High-Value Expertise

Through this acquisition, Astek deepens its capabilities in critical areas such as customer experience, data & AI, and cloud infrastructure.

Quantion also enriches Astek's value proposition in the travel and aviation sectors-an area in which the Group is a European leader, generating over €150 million in revenue in 2025 and experiencing rapid growth.

The Group thus enhances its ability to support clients in their most ambitious transformation projects, addressing the challenges of technological and digital complexity, industry-specific knowledge, and economic competitiveness.

Strong Strategic and Cultural Synergies

Quantion stands out for its entrepreneurial culture, its ability to execute complex digital projects, and its capacity to attract top-tier tech talent. These values resonate strongly with Astek's own DNA, where innovation and excellence are central to value creation for clients

Julien Gavaldon, Chairman of the Management Board at Astek, stated: "The integration of Quantion into the Astek Group represents a powerful growth accelerator, strengthening our innovation momentum and enabling us to deliver even more impactful digital solutions for our clients' transformation strategies."

Jordi Griful, President of Quantion, added: "Joining Astek, a group that shares our DNA of innovation and operational excellence, is a tremendous opportunity to extend our commitment to clients and boost our impact on the European market."

About Astek

Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, operating across all continents. Leveraging its expertise across a wide range of industries and services, Astek supports its international clients in the intelligent deployment of their products and services and in implementing their digital transformation.

The Group's growth is rooted in a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and in the continuous development of its 10,000 employees who work daily to bridge digital technologies and complex systems engineering. Astek is on track to achieve consolidated revenues of €730 million in 2025. https://astekgroup.fr

Press Contact

Claire Doligez - cdoligez@image7.fr- +33 6 84 90 21 69
Charlotte Le Barbier - clebarbier@image7.fr- +33 6 78 37 27 60

Attachments

  • CP ASTEK_ ACQUISITION QUANTION_10-09-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/952c2a1b-43d3-4811-8e28-e994d9c34efe)
  • PR_ ASTEK_ QUANTION ACQUISITION_2025-09-10 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/59d1616d-2c79-4f0d-9cd5-b494e76193a9)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.