GROUPE ASTEK: Astek Accelerates in Spain and Strengthens Its European Footprint in the Aerospace Sector with the Acquisition of Quantion

September 10, 2025

Astek Accelerates in Spain and Strengthens Its European Footprint in the Aerospace Sector with the Acquisition of Quantion

Astek, a global engineering and technology consulting group, announces the acquisition of Quantion, a well-established Spanish player in digital transformation. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, Quantion has earned the trust of major European clients through its "Digital Factory 360º" model, which combines cutting-edge innovation, integrated business solutions, and robust delivery capabilities. This acquisition consolidates Astek's presence in Spain and reinforces its position as a European leader in digital services.

A Strengthened European Presence

With over 150 experts and an annual growth rate of around 30% since 2020, Quantion's integration marks a key milestone in Astek's European expansion strategy and significantly enhances its footprint in Spain, where the Group now employs 500 professionals.

Barcelona will become one of Astek's strategic Global Delivery Centers, enhancing the Group's nearshore offering and strengthening partnerships with key European accounts.

A Strategic Alignment on High-Value Expertise

Through this acquisition, Astek deepens its capabilities in critical areas such as customer experience, data & AI, and cloud infrastructure.

Quantion also enriches Astek's value proposition in the travel and aviation sectors-an area in which the Group is a European leader, generating over €150 million in revenue in 2025 and experiencing rapid growth.

The Group thus enhances its ability to support clients in their most ambitious transformation projects, addressing the challenges of technological and digital complexity, industry-specific knowledge, and economic competitiveness.

Strong Strategic and Cultural Synergies

Quantion stands out for its entrepreneurial culture, its ability to execute complex digital projects, and its capacity to attract top-tier tech talent. These values resonate strongly with Astek's own DNA, where innovation and excellence are central to value creation for clients

Julien Gavaldon, Chairman of the Management Board at Astek, stated: "The integration of Quantion into the Astek Group represents a powerful growth accelerator, strengthening our innovation momentum and enabling us to deliver even more impactful digital solutions for our clients' transformation strategies."

Jordi Griful, President of Quantion, added: "Joining Astek, a group that shares our DNA of innovation and operational excellence, is a tremendous opportunity to extend our commitment to clients and boost our impact on the European market."

About Astek

Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, operating across all continents. Leveraging its expertise across a wide range of industries and services, Astek supports its international clients in the intelligent deployment of their products and services and in implementing their digital transformation.

The Group's growth is rooted in a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and in the continuous development of its 10,000 employees who work daily to bridge digital technologies and complex systems engineering. Astek is on track to achieve consolidated revenues of €730 million in 2025. https://astekgroup.fr

