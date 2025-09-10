Budget supermarket chain ALDI is expanding its residential solar business, opening up sales of its rooftop PV and battery energy storage packages to customers in Australia's eastern states after a trial in Victoria.From pv magazine Australia German retail giant ALDI is now offering residential solar and battery packages that include 6 kW of solar panels, a 5 kW hybrid inverter and a choice of either 10 kW or 20 kW of battery storage to customers along Australia's east coast. The packages, delivered in conjunction with industry partner Tempo Group, are priced from $6,999 (USD 4,610), including ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...