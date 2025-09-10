Systecon AB: Exence and Systecon Announce Strategic Partnership for the Polish Market

DSEI 2025 - Booth N8-210, Swedish Pavilion

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systecon is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Exence, a renowned provider of professional IT services and systems integration solutions in Poland and on the international defense domain. The partnership, officially launched during DSEI 2025 in London, appoints Exence as Systecon's exclusive representative for the Polish market, focusing on the implementation and support of Opus Suite, Systecon's world-leading platform for analysis-driven Life Cycle Management (LCM).

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies. It highlights the growing importance of the Polish defense and industrial market, where there is an increasing demand for robust, interoperable, and cost-effective solutions to support the entire life cycle of complex systems.

"Poland is an important and growing market for us, and we are thrilled to strengthen our presence there through this partnership with Exence," says Anders Carlsson, CEO of Systecon. "Their extensive experience in defense programs, particularly in Integrated Product Support (IPS) and support to NATO nations and Ministries of Defence, aligns perfectly with Systecon's mission to optimize readiness, performance, and cost-efficiency for complex systems. Together, we are stronger, combining our proven analysis capabilities with Exence's implementation and integration expertise to deliver even more value to our customers."

Based in Kobierzyce, Poland, Exence brings a broad and deep understanding of defense operations, delivering secure architecture design and deployment, advanced monitoring and AI-based predictive maintenance capabilities, and full-spectrum IPS services. Their integration know-how and focus on secure architecture and interoperability are a perfect complement to Systecon's Opus Suite.

"This partnership is a natural fit. Exence and Systecon share the same values of precision, innovation, and customer focus," says Krzysztof Jungowski, Co-Founder and CEO at Exence. "Opus Suite is unmatched in its capabilities for maximizing mission readiness and operational performance, and optimizing support systems, and we are excited to bring its full potential to our customers in Poland and beyond. Together, we aim to enhance the effectiveness of defense programs and drive smarter decisions throughout the system life cycle."

Systecon's Opus Suite is the analysis platform of choice for many NATO countries and defense industry leaders worldwide. It enables data-driven decisions across all phases of system development and operations, from concept and acquisition to sustainment and retirement, ensuring optimized mission capability, readiness, and cost over time.

About Systecon

Systecon is a global leader in decision-support and analysis-driven life cycle management solutions for complex technical systems. With more than 50 years of experience, we combine advanced modeling, optimization, simulation, and cost analysis to help organizations make smarter, data-driven decisions throughout the entire system life cycle. Systecon's Opus Suite, a powerful analytics platform used worldwide, from defense to renewables to transport. We have the methodology, software platform, and experience to understand and influence the factors that affect the performance and costs of technical systems - e.g., aircraft, ships, trains, or wind turbines - and to optimize operations, system design, and maintenance solutions based on our customers' conditions and objectives.

Trusted by some of the world's most complex technology programs, Systecon enables clients to improve availability, cost efficiency, and mission readiness, empowering better decisions in every phase from concept to phase-out.

For more information, please visit https://www.systecongroup.com

About Exence

Based in Kobierzyce, Poland, Exence provides secure solution architecture design, development and delivery, including ground segment fixed and deployable core common services, health and security management and monitoring, and artificial intelligence-based predictive maintenance capabilities, with a strong focus on interoperability and open architecture. Exence provides professional services in the domain of Integrated Product Support and Technical Publications for NATO and national MoDs.

Learn more: https://exence.com

Media contact:

Måns Rutström

Senior Business Development

Phone: +46 726 488 474

E-mail: mans.rutstrom@systecongroup.com

Systecon welcomes you to the Swedish pavilion, Stand N8-210, at DSEI 2025. Discover how Opus Suite equips defence organisations with advanced analytics to deliver game-changing decision support throughout the product life cycle, maximising readiness, performance, and affordability.

Schedule a meeting in advance or stop by our stand to see our latest innovations in action.

