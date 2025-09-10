Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to provide an update on the Phase I drilling program at its La Union Gold and Silver project in northwest Sonora, Mexico. Drill holes have now been completed at two of the 4 target areas:

The initial hole was completed beneath the historic Union Mine itself, intersecting the favourable carbonaceous Clemente and Caborca formations, including the microconglomeratic carbonate unit which hosted mineralization at the bottom of the past producing Union Mine.

Drilling then shifted focus to the El Cobre Mine area and the Union Norte Mine area, testing vertical feeder zones above the Clemente formation dolomites and carbonaceous sandstones. Hole two intersected more quartzites than interpreted from the geophysics, with the quartzites carrying more extensive hematitic oxides, possibly indicative of oxide gold mineralization potentially related to sulfides which have been oxidized through supergene weathering.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The drilling is indicating oxidation is consistent with past mining and targets are coming along with a positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The Riverside operations team is progressing the current exploration program working with the surface rancher and the drilling company to efficiently progress a high-quality exploration program."

Drilling has now moved to the Famosa Target to progress exploration program. The Mexico Mining Ministry has approved many permits and are actively supporting the environmentally, socially conscious mineral exploration practices as a key aspect for the new Mexican government initiatives.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry', P.Geo (BC) a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2V6.

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding completion of survey work at the North Island Copper project. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265741

SOURCE: Questcorp Mining Inc.